Jake Paul Calls Out “scared” Conor McGregor, Offers Him $50 Million To Fight: WATCH

Jake Paul recently shared a video on Instagram where he publically issued a $50 million offer to entice former UFC double champion Conor McGregor back into the boxing ring. The YouTuber dropped a minute-long video where he insulted McGregor's fiancée Dee Devlin, UFC President Dana White and his next opponent Dustin Poirier. Sitting on his Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Jake Paul started his expletive-laden rant by saying, "What the f--- is up, you Irish c---?"

Jake Paul takes shot at Conor McGregor

With an Irish flag wrapped around his shoulders and a cigar in his hand, Paul called out Conor McGregor for ducking the fight. He also took aim at Conor’s past actions, calming that The Notorious one might be “busy beating up old dudes in a bar” and is scared of getting defeated by a YouTuber. He compared his boxing record to McGregor’s, stating that he’s more superior that the UFC megastar.

While Jake Paul has won both of his boxing bouts, Conor McGregor lost his first and only bout to legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. However, it has to be noted that Paul is yet to face a full-fledged boxer in his career. His two wins came against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson, respectively, who don’t have a boxing background.

"My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. Fifty million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered. But, you're scared to fight me, Conor. You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber."

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is a skilled fighter, who fought a boxing juggernaut on his professional debut. And although he lost, he gave Floyd Mayweather tough competition, even winning the initial rounds of their money fight. Because of this, many fans and pundits are on Conor McGregor’s side, calming that The Mystic Man has all the skills needed to defeat The Problem Child, if the fight happens.

Warning: The video consists of explicit language and is NSFW

While Conor McGregor is yet to comment on Jake Paul, many including Dana White claim that the boxing bout will not happen. Conor McGregor is currently busy training for his bout with Dustin Poirier, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 257 in January 2021. He’s then expected to fight Manny Pacquiao in his second boxing bout, which could take place somewhere in the Middle East.

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Jake Paul/ Twitter