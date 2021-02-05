Jake Paul Takes Dig At Floyd Mayweather, Accepts His Challenge With Bizarre Poem: Watch

YouTuber Jake Paul recently took a shot at Floyd Mayweather after the boxing legend had called him out for an exhibition fight. Mayweather, who is currently training to face Paul's older brother, Logan, recently announced that the bout which was earlier set to take place on February 20 has been postponed due to business reasons. Despite that, the 50-0 fighter posted a series of fan-made posters earlier, saying that he will "focus on several exhibitions" this year, including a rescheduled fight with Logan Paul.

While making the announcement, Floyd Mayweather also mentioned Jake Paul, saying that he will fight the Problem Child only if he could defeat former UFC welterweight Ben Askren on April 17, 2021. The 24-year-old wasted no time in making his feelings known as he took to Instagram and responded to the callout with a strange poem. Paul pretended to read a copy of Henry Kissinger's Diplomacy and told the pound-for-pound king that he would "love to fight" him.

Jake Paul accepts Floyd Mayweather’s challenge

While asking Floyd Mayweather to pay more money to his social media team, Jake Paul mocked Money May for helping train former NBA star Nate Robinson, who was knocked out by The Problem Child in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card. Later, Paul also took a dig at Mayweather’s daughter Yaya, who’s expecting a child with rapper NBA YoungBoy.

F**k your proposition -- I don't do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions: 50/50 commissions,” he said. “After I KO Askren on Triller [on] April 17th, I would love to fight you Floyd and punch you in those fake veneer-a**e teeth,” he added.

Floyd Mayweather responds to Jake Paul’s comments

Later, Floyd Mayweather responded to Paul on Instagram while sharing a screenshot of a news article and a couple of photos. Mayweather recounted how the 24-year-old had met him for some advice when he was new to the sport and was preparing for his first fight. He also went on to accuse the influencer of stealing black culture without paying any respect.

