Floyd Mayweather Open To Fight Jake Paul And 50 Cent After Logan Paul, But With Big 'If'

It was recently confirmed that Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout against YouTube star Logan Paul has been postponed due to “business reasons”. The bout which was earlier set to take place on February 20, currently has no date, with Paul claiming that the clash will definitely happen in the near future. However, it looks like Mayweather is not letting the postponement get him down, as he already has other huge fights in mind.

Floyd Mayweather interested in fighting Jake Paul and 50 Cent

The undefeated boxer recently posted some fan-made posters on his Instagram account for his possible fights against Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul and against his arch-enemy 50 Cent. Floyd Mayweather wrote: “I will focus on several exhibitions” this year, starting with Logan Paul. After the Logan Paul bout, the 50-0 fighter will travel to Japan to fight a yet to be announced opponent.

This will be the second time Mayweather will fight in Japan as he had earlier fought kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 in 2018. The Money Man knocked Nasukawa in the first round, earning around $9 million for just seconds of work.

After that, Floyd Mayweather plans to fight Jake Paul, who is currently training to fight former UFC welterweight Ben Askren on April 17, 2021. While the Problem Child is entering the bout as a fan favourite, Askren is expected to give Paul his toughest challenge yet. Mayweather has also made it clear that he would only fight Paul if he defeats Askren.

Floyd Mayweather calls out 50 Cent

Floyd Mayweather then turned his attention to 50 Cent, saying that he would fight the celebrity in any weight class. He also added that while he’s ready to share the profits with The Paul Brothers, he wants the 50 Cent bout to be "Winner Take All". The offer of a fight from Mayweather comes just days after 50 Cent called him out. The rapper had earlier named the boxer as the celebrity he'd like to fight, accusing Mayweather of having problems in cutting weight for a fight.

"I don't think I could make weight though. I'd fight Floyd (Mayweather) if I could get down there. Or he'd just have to let me not get down to 150," 50 Cent said on The Morning Culture.

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul/ Instagram, AP