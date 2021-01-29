Jake Paul Trains With UFC’s Jorge Masvidal, Says He’ll Stop Ben Askren In Seconds: Watch

YouTube sensation Jake Paul is getting ready to fight Ben Askren in April by training with a UFC star who has defeated the former welterweight in the past. On Tuesday, Paul shared a small clip on social media where he can be seen training with BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, who stopped Ben Askren in just five seconds at UFC 239 in July 2019, breaking the fastest UFC KO record.

In the clip, the Problem Child can be seen mimicking Masvidal’s footwork which he used before delivering his incredible flying knee to best ‘Funky’. However, despite firing a knee, Masvidal taught Jake Paul to deliver a devastating left hand following the footwork, as he will face Askren in an eight-round pro-boxing bout. This will be Ben Askren’s debut pro-boxing bout, while Paul has competed twice in boxing against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, defeating both of them.

Jake Paul vows to knock out Ben Askren faster than Jorge Masvidal did

In the caption, Jake Paul thanked Jorge Masvidal, while claiming that he will knock Ben Askren in less than five seconds. He also announced that after the Askren bout, he will go after another UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who had traded words with him in the past. Askren, who thus far has taken Paul’s taunting lightly, took to Twitter and commented on Jake Paul’s post, labelling the pair “freaking dorks”.

You guys are freaking dorks! https://t.co/rXoF7QC66j — Funky (@Benaskren) January 28, 2021

While Jake Paul is looking to stop Askren in just five seconds, Ben Askren believes that he will take the bout till the seventh round. “It’ll probably maybe be relatively competitive in the first couple rounds (until) he starts to slow down and I start to land a lot more punches, a lot of volume. The seventh-round I’m going to TKO him and he’s going to wish he was still a Disney kid star,” Funky told MMA Junkie.

Though the bout is months away, Jake Paul is running as betting favourite among fans. On paper, Ben Askren is Jake Paul’s biggest test yet as the MMA fighter is a former two-time Division 1 NCAA wrestling champion, a former One Championship champion and a former Bellator MMA champion. Not just that, Ben Askren is way more experienced than Paul, whose last two wins came against fighters with no boxing background.

Image Source: Jake Paul/ Instagram