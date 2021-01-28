Jake Paul Vows To Defeat Former UFC Star Ben Askren: “MMA Fighters Can’t Box, Only Brawl”

YouTube sensation Jake Paul is set to face former UFC superstar Ben Askren in a boxing match on April 17, 2021. The bout will take place under the Triller Fight Club banner, the same organisation which hosted the highly-profitable Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event. Paul, who recently went pro, has wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, both of whom don’t have a boxing background. Despite this, the Problem Child is confident that he will defeat the former two-time Division 1 NCAA wrestling champion.

While talking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani earlier, Jake Paul claimed that he will take down Ben Askren with ease, considering the former UFC welterweight is not known for his striking and boxing skills. The 24-year-old then compared boxing to MMA, saying that the MMA fighters are slower than boxers and have “no head movement”. “They’re slow, they aren’t going to the gym every day and boxing. They’re throwing elbows, kicks, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, the list goes on. Boxing is an art. MMA is a brawl,” he added.

On paper, Ben Askren is Jake Paul’s biggest test yet. The MMA fighter may be making his boxing debut on April 17, but he has trained with boxers before. However, reports claim that the Problem Child will be entering as a fan favourite, considering Askren is known for his wrestling more than striking. However, it should be noted that the former UFC welterweight boasts of an MMA record of 19-2-1, with six wins coming from KO.

Spoke to @jakepaul moments ago. First time.



We talked:



* Why Askren

* Why not Danis or someone else

* Training with Masvidal and maybe Poirier?

* Why he seems to upset people so much in boxing

* His future plans in boxing



And much more.



Enjoy: https://t.co/jFe3azWPRt — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 26, 2021

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Paul to train with Jorge Masvidal for Askren fight

While asked about his preparations for the Askren bout, Jake Paul said that he’s channelling his “Masvidal’s energy” during the training sessions. He said he’s going to meet the Gamebred to get some pointers while adding that he would try to knock out Ben Askren faster than Masvidal did. The BMF champion stopped the former welterweight in just “five seconds” at UFC 239 in July 2019, breaking the fastest KO record.

"Hopefully, I can knock out Askren faster than Masvidal did. I know it seems like a lofty goal, but if I can get under 4.9 seconds then I can break his record," he said.

