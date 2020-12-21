Michael Bisping Agrees To Fight Jake Paul In Boxing Ring: “You Won’t Get Out Of 1 Round”

Former UFC Middleweight Champion and Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is willing to end his retirement to face “Jake Paul or Logan Paul or both”. The Count, who retired from the sport in 2017 after losing to Kelvin Gastelum via first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 122, is ready to make his boxing debut at the age of 41, to “school” the two brothers. Michael Bisping made these comments after his management team was contacted by Jake Paul for a potential boxing super fight.

Michael Bisping accepts Jake Paul’s challenge

Ever since his KO victory against former NBA star Nate Robinson last month on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card, Jake Paul has been calling out fighters left and right, including UFC Megastar Conor McGregor and his teammate Dillon Danis. While McGregor is yet to react to the call-outs, Michael Bisping is open for the super fight. Talking on the subject on his Believe You Me podcast, the former UFC champion accepted Jake Paul’s challenge, while throwing shade at the two YouTube stars.

Michael Bisping said he’s “done” listening to Jake Paul and ready to fight him in the boxing ring. He said the Paul brothers have to “man up” and accept the bout, considering they contacted his management team for a potential super fight. He said, even though he’s 41 years old, he still boasts the strength to defeat the YouTubers in just one round.

“You want to do it? I’ll do it. I’m here. No problem. Okay? I’m almost 42-years old, I’m a former world champion and I will take you to school, my friend. And I’ll guarantee you this. You won’t get out of one round,” he added.

Jake Paul slams UFC Hall of Famer

While Bisping is a heavy favourite to pummel the likes of Jake Paul, the 23-year-old doesn’t seem too interested in fighting the former champion. Before The Count made these comments, Jake Paul took to Twitter and claimed that his team is fixing a “melatonin brand deal” between Bisping and UFC star Nate Diaz. Jake accompanied the tweet with a photo of Dan Henderson knocking out Michael Bisping at UFC 100.

. @bisping my team is working on a melatonin brand deal for you and nate pic.twitter.com/GBfpRlTIGv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2020

Image Source: Jake Paul/ Instagram, UFC.com