Jake Paul Trolls Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White & Others In Parody Video

YouTuber Jake Paul already has a boxing match lined up for him as he takes on former Bellator champion Ben Askren in an eight-round professional bout on April 17, 2021. Despite that, The Problem Child has continued to troll MMA fighters with his videos, while also promoting the Askren bout in the process. Recently, the prankster uploaded the second part of “MMA Chronicles” on social media, where he can be seen trolling Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz and a host of other MMA fighters.

While sharing the rant-filled video on Twitter, Jake Paul tagged the UFC stars and president Dana White, asking them to “watch me knock out the UFC’s big bad Benjamin Askren” in April. The Problem Child started the video by impersonating his arch-rival Conor McGregor, whom he has called out in the past for a boxing bout.

Jake Paul impersonates Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

In the clip, Paul — dressed like McGregor — can be seen talking to Dana White over the phone, asking forgiveness for his recent loss to Dustin Poirier. The Diamond battered Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 257, giving him his first-ever KO loss. "Dana, I'm sorry I f***in' lost, mate. I bought this f**kin Lamborghini yacht, though," Jake Paul said.

Later, Paul — still impersonating McGregor — can be seen talking about Nate Diaz, slamming him for his gaming chair. It seems Jake Paul’s skit was inspired by the recent real-life back-and-forth between McGregor and Diaz where The Notorious One ended up trolling Diaz for giving an interview while sitting on a gaming chair.

Damn it 😂 I have the same gaming chair too pic.twitter.com/kxQUCgpgEY — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 9, 2021

The video later transitions to a press conference where Jake Paul, now dressed like UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, can be seen answering questions. When asked about McGregor’s recent loss, Paul’s Nurmagomedov says, “This is what happens when you spar with little kids, ok. I spar with bear”.

Ben Askren reacts to rant-filled video

Ben Askren, who was also trolled by Jake Paul in the video, wasted no time in responding, branding it as "average" on Twitter. Apart from Askren, Paul was also criticised by MMA fans, with one saying: “bro none of them know who you are”. “Bruh Khabib would murder you,” another added.

I feel like this is average work at best. the guy has a full-time production staff and he can’t come up with anything better??? https://t.co/R5238po9Lr — Funky (@Benaskren) February 23, 2021

Can Jake Paul overpower Ben Askren?

Even though Ben Askren is known for his wrestling, he is rumoured to give Jake Paul his toughest challenge yet, considering Paul went pro only recently and his two wins came over non-fighters. However, Paul is rumoured to be a slight betting favourite going into the bout as he has more experience in boxing then the former ONE and Bellator champion.

Image Source: Jake Paul/ Twitter