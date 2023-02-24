'For Sure': Jake Paul On Potentially Joining Forces With Brother Logan Paul In WWE

Ahead of his boxing bout, Jake Paul has laid his thoughts on potentially joining his brother Logan Paul in WWE. The 26-year-old has already made an appearance in the wrestling promotion and is apparently open to making more of the sort. The Youtuber-turned Boxer is set to box Tommy Fury on February 26.

The world of combat sports has over the years accepted the presence of the Paul brothers. While Logan is now continuously featuring in WWE, Jake is making rounds in the boxing field. The two accompany each other to mega events and now the question that fight fans were eager to know has been put out to Jake Paul. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul was asked whether he would like to work with his brother, to which he said. "We'll see, well see," Jake Paul said when discussing his future with WWE. "I'm down, I just don't want to get injured. I know how serious. My brother tore his MCL; it's crazy out there. I just don't want it to derail my boxing and all of that," he added, "but I'm down. I love the WWE, I love working with my brother so that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon for sure."

Previous WWE gig

Jake Paul surprised the WWE Universe when he made an appearance at the Crown Jewel last year. Paul played a minor role in the storyline that included his brother Logan Paul and Roman Reigns' Bloodline. During the event, Paul showed his feisty side when he took out the Usos. Following the brief outing, it was speculated that Logan and Jake could potentially challenge the Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championship, however, nothing materialized.

Logan Paul is currently feuding with Seth Rollins in the WWE. The two are expected to face each other at the grandest stage of all, i.e., WrestleMania 39. As for Jake Paul, he is booked to face Tommy Fury this Sunday. The two have been in continuous dispute and this fight is taking place after some deferrals. While it seems the brothers have picked their space, however, a crossover between the two cannot be written off, and as per the knowers of the fight game, it is a matter of when, rather than whether.