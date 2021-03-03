Jan Blachowicz Shocks Fans By Taking A Dive In Freezing Lake For Recovery Ahead Of UFC 259

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is gearing up to fight middleweight king Israel Adesanya this weekend at the main event at UFC 259. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, the Polish star took part in a unique recovery process as he took a dip in a perilously cold frozen lake. The UFC's official social media handles released footage of Blachowicz’s training, where the champion could be seen enjoying the sub-zero water.

Sit back and relax 🥶 #UFC259 is only five days away! pic.twitter.com/3y6oYVBJH6 — UFC (@ufc) March 1, 2021

After getting inside the water, Jan Blachowicz leaned back, stretched his arms and nonchalantly said, “And now you have to just enjoy the feeling of ice... ice bathing. It's not California but it's good”. The 38-year-old, who recently became a father, looks confident going into UFC 259, claiming that he is going to KO Israel Adesanya in the second round. “I see KO in the second round. Left high kick on his head. This is what I see, yes,” Blachowicz added.

Jan Blachowicz recovery: Fans call Jan “terrifying”

Within a few hours, the unique Jan Blachowicz recovery video went viral on social media, getting more than 9,000 likes and around 800 retweets on Twitter. While some hailed Blachowicz for doing the almost impossible task, others asked Israel Adesanya to take extra caution against the Polish icon at UFC 259.

“You should all be terrified by this man,” wrote a fan. “Yeah Izzy has lost. A man that bathes outside like this needs to be locked up,” another added. “This is scary, Stylebender might have a problem,” commented a third.

It's probably the Wim Hof method. One of the healthiest things you can do. — Félix (@Flix30206342) March 1, 2021

UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya preview

At the UFC 259 PPV, Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title for the first time since winning it by beating Dominick Reyes at the co-main event of UFC 253. At the same Fight Island PPV, Blachowicz’s challenger, Israel Adesanya, defended his middleweight title against Paulo Costa. The UFC 259 main event will mark the first fight at light heavyweight for Israel Adesanya, with the 185lbs king looking to join the prestigious UFC double champion club.

Apart from Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya bout, UFC 259 features two more title fights. Double champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson in the co-main event while Petr Yan will defend his bantamweight championship against Aljamain Sterling in the third headliner of the event.

