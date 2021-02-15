UFC 259: Israel Adesanya Vs Jan Blachowicz — UFC Drops Trailer, Poster, Stacked Fight Card

Quick links:
UFC 259, one of UFC’s biggest events of 2021 is loaded with outstanding matchups, featuring three championship fights. During the UFC 258 broadcast on Saturday, the promotion released the first trailer for the Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz headliner, along with the top eight fights on the UFC 259 fight card. The event will take place on March 6, 2021, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, making it UFC’s first March event.
FIVE BELTS.— UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2021
FOUR CHAMPS.
THREE CAN'T MISS FIGHTS. #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/kEtMLNYL5Q
While the trailer hyped all the three title fights, its main attraction was the main event. UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will make his first title defence against the current middleweight king Israel Adesanya. Blachowicz won the title — which Jon Jones had vacated earlier — by defeating Dominick Reyes via KO at the co-main event of UFC 253.
Israel Adesanya headlined that event and delivered a clinic by finishing Paulo Costa in the second round of his second title defence. The Last Stylebender is currently undefeated, 20-0, looking to become the double champion. However, Jan Blachowicz, who is currently on a four-fight winning streak, is set to give him the biggest challenge of his MMA career.
In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight strap against Megan Anderson, while bantamweight champion Petr Yan will battle no. 1 ranked Aljamain Sterling to kick off the championship tripleheader. Apart from that, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober, and light heavyweight’s Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Raki will also clash in the main card.
