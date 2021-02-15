UFC 259: Israel Adesanya Vs Jan Blachowicz — UFC Drops Trailer, Poster, Stacked Fight Card

UFC 259, one of UFC’s biggest events of 2021 is loaded with outstanding matchups, featuring three championship fights. During the UFC 258 broadcast on Saturday, the promotion released the first trailer for the Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz headliner, along with the top eight fights on the UFC 259 fight card. The event will take place on March 6, 2021, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, making it UFC’s first March event.

UFC 259: Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz poster

UFC 259 trailer: UFC drops trailer for Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz event

While the trailer hyped all the three title fights, its main attraction was the main event. UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will make his first title defence against the current middleweight king Israel Adesanya. Blachowicz won the title — which Jon Jones had vacated earlier — by defeating Dominick Reyes via KO at the co-main event of UFC 253.

Israel Adesanya headlined that event and delivered a clinic by finishing Paulo Costa in the second round of his second title defence. The Last Stylebender is currently undefeated, 20-0, looking to become the double champion. However, Jan Blachowicz, who is currently on a four-fight winning streak, is set to give him the biggest challenge of his MMA career.

UFC 259 trailer: Nunes vs Anderson, Yan vs Sterling and others announced

In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight strap against Megan Anderson, while bantamweight champion Petr Yan will battle no. 1 ranked Aljamain Sterling to kick off the championship tripleheader. Apart from that, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober, and light heavyweight’s Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Raki will also clash in the main card.

Updated UFC 259 fight card

Main card

Light Heavyweight title bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

Women’s Featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson

Bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic

Preliminary card

Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney

Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips

Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov

Women's Strawweight bout: Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos

Early prelims

Welterweight bout: Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa

Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs Rogerio Bontorin

Light Heavyweight bout: Carlos Ulberg vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

