Jason Garrett Reportedly Bid Farewell To Cowboys Players After Missing Out On Playoffs

other sports

Missing out on the NFL playoffs six times in nine years will not make for good reading for the Cowboys. Coach Jason Garrett has reportedly said his goodbyes.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett bore a look of a man resigned to his fate when addressing the media after the Dallas Cowboys registered a 31-point victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 17. However, the Cowboys' Week 16 loss to the Eagles handed the NFC East crown to the Philadelphia Eagles, which ultimately meant that the Cowboys missed out on the playoffs for the sixth time in Jason Garrett’s nine-year tenure as head coach. With Jerry Jones refusing to delve into Jason Garrett's future after the game against the Washington Redskins, Jason Garrett appears to have one foot out of the AT&T Stadium. He reportedly confirmed as much, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. 

Also Read | Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Ambiguous Over Coach Jason Garrett's Future In Dallas

Jason Garrett resigned to his fate, sends final message to Cowboys players

Also Read | Redskins Fire President Bruce Allen, Eye Ron Rivera To Coach

Also Read | Jason Garrett's Future Up In Smoke After Cowboys Succumb To Defeat Against Eagles

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was hounded by the media after the Cowboys' Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins. Jerry Jones, in turn, said that he was not going to get into the matter of Jason Garrett's future in Dallas, Texas. "I’m not going to get into it at all, an evaluation or an assessment. I’m not,” Jerry Jones said. Despite Jerry Jones delaying the decision regarding Jason Garrett's future, the general consensus is that the Cowboys will not outright fire Garrett. NFL Network's Jane Slater believes that the Cowboys will instead choose not to renew his contract, one that reportedly expires on January 14th. 

Also Read | Cleveland Browns Set To Appoint 7th Coach Since 2009 After Sacking Freddie Kitchens

Published:
COMMENT
