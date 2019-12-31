Jason Garrett Reportedly Bid Farewell To Cowboys Players After Missing Out On Playoffs

Jason Garrett bore a look of a man resigned to his fate when addressing the media after the Dallas Cowboys registered a 31-point victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 17. However, the Cowboys' Week 16 loss to the Eagles handed the NFC East crown to the Philadelphia Eagles, which ultimately meant that the Cowboys missed out on the playoffs for the sixth time in Jason Garrett’s nine-year tenure as head coach. With Jerry Jones refusing to delve into Jason Garrett's future after the game against the Washington Redskins, Jason Garrett appears to have one foot out of the AT&T Stadium. He reportedly confirmed as much, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Jason Garrett resigned to his fate, sends final message to Cowboys players

Jerry Jones spoke to players first today then HC Jason Garrett. Garrett told players things like “I’m proud of you guys” “I appreciate everything you guys have done for me”. I was told “it felt like goodbye without saying goodbye” still no word on his current meeting w Joneses — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

Multiple sources tell me Jason Garrett met w coaches/assistants today & addressed those with expiring contracts. He told them, “as you well know you can look for work elsewhere” & this would be “sorted out in the 24-48 hours”. Jerry Jones hasn’t informed anyone they’re fired yet — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was hounded by the media after the Cowboys' Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins. Jerry Jones, in turn, said that he was not going to get into the matter of Jason Garrett's future in Dallas, Texas. "I’m not going to get into it at all, an evaluation or an assessment. I’m not,” Jerry Jones said. Despite Jerry Jones delaying the decision regarding Jason Garrett's future, the general consensus is that the Cowboys will not outright fire Garrett. NFL Network's Jane Slater believes that the Cowboys will instead choose not to renew his contract, one that reportedly expires on January 14th.

