Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Ambiguous Over Coach Jason Garrett's Future In Dallas

'Bleak' would be the word to describe the future of Dallas Cowboys coach, Jason Garrett. When the Cowboys succumbed to a defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in their penultimate game of the season, they essentially placed their destiny in the hands of the Eagles. However, despite the Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins, the Dallas Cowboys, with an 8-8 record have failed to make it through to the playoffs for the sixth time in Jason Garrett’s nine-year tenure as head coach. Speaking after the Cowboys' 47-16 win over the Washington Redskins, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to address Jason Garrett's future.

Jerry Jones mum about Jason Garrett's future with the Cowboys

Jerry Jones addressed the media after the Cowboys' 31-point win AT&T Stadium. When Jerry Jones was asked the one question that was on everyone's mind, the Cowboys owner sidestepped the question. “I’m not going to get into it at all, an evaluation or an assessment. I’m not,” he said. “I’m going to do exactly what I always do and get up, go forward and do the best job that I can.” While he did congratulate the Eagles on making it through to the playoffs, he stopped short of any direct mention of Jason Garrett. Jerry Jones concluded by saying that despite everything the one thing he will not do is shut the door on any option.

For his part, Jason Garrett said that he would prefer to stay on and coach the Cowboys in 2020. However, the Cowboys coach's current contract expires on Wednesday this week. The Dallas Cowboys' season has been, by all means, a roller coaster. Inconsistency has largely been the theme for the Cowboys in the NFL this season. With an 8-8 record in the NFL, it appears that the writing is on the wall for Jason Garrett, even if he stops short of reading it.

