Jason Garrett's Future Up In Smoke After Cowboys Succumb To Defeat Against Eagles

It feels like the Dallas Cowboys are only going backwards this season. After a convincing win over the LA Rams in Week 15, the Dallas Cowboys headed into the Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles high on confidence. With the NFC East at stake, however, the Dallas Cowboys failed to show up at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to give Cowboys coach Jason Garrett the absolute vote of confidence. With the loss to the Eagles, Jason Garrett's future in Dallas, Texas has once again been thrown in doubt.

Jason Garrett to be shown the exit door?

Jerry Jones addresses the media and shares his thoughts following #DALvsPHI: — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 23, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys' season has taken dizzying turns this year. When the Cowboys were down 6-7 earlier this month, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried backing coach Jason Garrett. "Jason Garrett will be coaching an NFL team next year", the Cowboys owner said. That statement, however, gave rise to more questions than it answered. After a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak early in the season, the Dallas Cowboys could have finally wrapped up the proceedings in the NFC East division in Week 16.

At least we're nearing the end of the Jason Garrett Era. The truth is, this season has been one long nightmare. This is feeling like a fitting conclusion. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 22, 2019

If Jason Garrett is the Cowboys coach next season, I might take a year off as a fan. What an absolute joke. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) December 22, 2019

Now, with the loss to the Eagles, Jason Garrett's Cowboys have once again come up short on a big occasion. The fact that they averaged just 3.4 yards per carry against the Eagles and that the defence allowed a total of 431 yards without forcing a single turnover will not make for good reading for Cowboys fans. The only thing Jason Garrett can do to keep the season alive is lead the Dallas Cowboys to a win over the Washington Redskins. Even then, the Cowboys will need the Philadelphia Eagles to suffer a defeat at the hands of the New York Giants, which, based on current form, seems unlikely. The question is, will the loss to the Eagles prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Jason Garrett?

