Jason Garrett Trends On Twitter After Browns Dismiss Freddie Kitchens

Cleveland Browns ended their NFL season after losing their third game in a row. This time, they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. Browns missed the playoffs following a third-place finish in the American Football Conference Northern Division (AFC North) with a 6-10 (win-loss) record.

The Ohio-based side reacted quickly by firing coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season in charge.

Freddie Kitchens has been relieved of his duties as head coach



📰 » https://t.co/1xJHLKsP0N pic.twitter.com/iCsqnlDeDV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2019

Freddie Kitchens' dismissal is already the third in the NFL this season after the Washington Redskins and the Carolina Panthers fired Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera respectively.

With the regular season over, franchises who missed a playoff berth have already started preparing for the next campaign. Kitchens' dismissal has however prompted a massive reaction from fans to fire another struggling coach - Jason Garrett.

If the #Cowboys win today, Jason Garrett will finish the regular season with an 8-8 record for the fourth time. In the Super Bowl era, only Jeff Fisher has more 8-8 finishes with five, per ⁦@ESPNStatsInfo⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ok8UJRr9jw — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 29, 2019

Jason Garrett, who is a two-time Super Bowl winner as a player, has been walking on thin ice all season. The Dallas Cowboys coach failed to steer his side to the playoffs despite comfortably beating the Washington Redskins on Sunday night (Monday morning IST).

The Cowboys finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference - Eastern Division (NFC East) with an 8-8 record. With experts suggesting that the Cowboys have regressed under the 53-year-old, fans took to social media to voice their frustrations with Garrett.

Cowboys supporters are surely not happy with Jason Garrett

What a fitting end to the Jason Garrett era (we all hope 🙄) to finish 8-8 and miss the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ys0UwXu9lh — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) December 30, 2019

Please, Jerry, don't be a prisoner of the 44-16 moment. Don't decide your "son" Jason Garrett "finished strong" and deserves another year. Don't waste next season, too. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2019

Jason Garrett to join Freddie Kitchens soon?

Freddie Kitchens fires! Jason Garrett should be gone next — Neel Muni (@muni_neel) December 30, 2019

Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens having their Black Monday lunch right after getting fired pic.twitter.com/1K4LOli3fg — Erv Gotti (@ThisIsERV) December 30, 2019

