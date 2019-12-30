The Debate
Jason Garrett Trends On Twitter After Browns Dismiss Freddie Kitchens

other sports

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has taken a lot of heat from fans this season. After Browns sacked head coach Freddie Kitchens, fans demanded Garrett's dismissal

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jason Garrett

Cleveland Browns ended their NFL season after losing their third game in a row. This time, they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. Browns missed the playoffs following a third-place finish in the American Football Conference Northern Division (AFC North) with a 6-10 (win-loss) record.

The Ohio-based side reacted quickly by firing coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season in charge.

Also Read | Coach Shurmur's Job Uncertain After Giants Post 4-12 Record

Freddie Kitchens' dismissal is already the third in the NFL this season after the Washington Redskins and the Carolina Panthers fired Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera respectively.

With the regular season over, franchises who missed a playoff berth have already started preparing for the next campaign. Kitchens' dismissal has however prompted a massive reaction from fans to fire another struggling coach - Jason Garrett.

Watch: Jason Garrett's post-game press conference

Jason Garrett, who is a two-time Super Bowl winner as a player, has been walking on thin ice all season. The Dallas Cowboys coach failed to steer his side to the playoffs despite comfortably beating the Washington Redskins on Sunday night (Monday morning IST).

The Cowboys finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference - Eastern Division (NFC East) with an 8-8 record. With experts suggesting that the Cowboys have regressed under the 53-year-old, fans took to social media to voice their frustrations with Garrett.

Also Read | Jason Garrett's Future Up In Smoke After Cowboys Succumb To Defeat Against Eagles

Cowboys supporters are surely not happy with Jason Garrett

Also Read | LA Rams Suffer HUGE 21-44 Defeat To Dallas Cowboys As Jason Garrett's Side Dominate Field

Jason Garrett to join Freddie Kitchens soon? 

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Jason Garrett Will Coach In The NFL Next Year

Published:
COMMENT
