Jason Garrett Unsure About Future With Dallas Cowboys After Dismal NFL Season

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett admits his future remains clouded after Cowboys miss playoffs berth. Fans demand Garrett's dismissal on social media.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jason Garrett

Dallas Cowboys produced a stellar display to crush the Washington Redskins 47-16 on Sunday (Monday morning IST). Despite their valiant effort, the Cowboys failed to make it to the playoffs after falling behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East) with an 8-8 (win-loss) record. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett's contract expires at the end of the NFL season, meaning he might have effectively been in charge of the side for the last time.

Watch: Redskins vs Cowboys highlights, Dec 29

Jason Garrett's position with the Dallas Cowboys has been repeatedly questioned this season. After their defeat to the Eagles back in October, it was speculated that the 53-year-old could be shown the door soon. However, Garret still took to the sidelines and finished the Cowboys' regular season in dominant fashion. The Cleveland Browns sacked their head coach Freddie Kitchens after the Browns failed to make it to the playoffs and apparently the fans want the same fate for Jason Garrett.

During the post-game press conference, Jason Garrett admitted that he would like to return as the Cowboys head coach next season but has no idea about his future as of now. Since taking charge of the Cowboys in 2011, Jason Garrett has overseen an 85-67 record with the Texas-based franchise. As Cowboys head coach, Garrett's biggest achievement has been bringing the side to the Division playoffs three times.

But after nine seasons in charge, the fans apparently want a change of head coach. Freddie Kitchens' dismissal by the Browns appeared to have prompted a massive fan reaction on social media to let go of Garrett as well. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones himself chose to remain tight-lipped on the situation admitting that there will be numerous changes ahead of next season. However, Jones reiterated that Garrett's contract situation hasn't been decided yet. 

Fans demand Jason Garrett dismissal after Freddie Kitchens sacking

Published:
