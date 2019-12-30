Jason Garrett Unsure About Future With Dallas Cowboys After Dismal NFL Season

Dallas Cowboys produced a stellar display to crush the Washington Redskins 47-16 on Sunday (Monday morning IST). Despite their valiant effort, the Cowboys failed to make it to the playoffs after falling behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East) with an 8-8 (win-loss) record. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett's contract expires at the end of the NFL season, meaning he might have effectively been in charge of the side for the last time.

Speaking with the media after Sunday's game, there was no word from Jerry Jones on Jason Garrett’s future. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 30, 2019

Redskins vs Cowboys highlights

Jason Garrett's position with the Dallas Cowboys has been repeatedly questioned this season. After their defeat to the Eagles back in October, it was speculated that the 53-year-old could be shown the door soon. However, Garret still took to the sidelines and finished the Cowboys' regular season in dominant fashion. The Cleveland Browns sacked their head coach Freddie Kitchens after the Browns failed to make it to the playoffs and apparently the fans want the same fate for Jason Garrett.

During the post-game press conference, Jason Garrett admitted that he would like to return as the Cowboys head coach next season but has no idea about his future as of now. Since taking charge of the Cowboys in 2011, Jason Garrett has overseen an 85-67 record with the Texas-based franchise. As Cowboys head coach, Garrett's biggest achievement has been bringing the side to the Division playoffs three times.

Jerry Jones continued to praise HC Jason Garrett when I said it sounds like he’s not shutting the door on him, he told me “there’s no doors shut here tonight. None.” But he also told us “I can see myself making a lot of changes in a lot of areas. The times call for that” we wait. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

But after nine seasons in charge, the fans apparently want a change of head coach. Freddie Kitchens' dismissal by the Browns appeared to have prompted a massive fan reaction on social media to let go of Garrett as well. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones himself chose to remain tight-lipped on the situation admitting that there will be numerous changes ahead of next season. However, Jones reiterated that Garrett's contract situation hasn't been decided yet.

Fans demand Jason Garrett dismissal after Freddie Kitchens sacking

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys need to move on from Jason Garrett. The ‘Boys have missed the playoffs in 6 of Garrett’s 9 seasons. That’s unacceptable for America’s team. Nobody wants to see another Marvin Lewis #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/o9zWfdIx6d — X-Wolf's Den Sports (@WolfsDen_Sports) December 30, 2019

