NFL Playoffs: AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 That Witnessed Multiple Records Being Made

With two weeks of regular NFL season action left to go, the final pieces in the jigsaw puzzle of the NFL playoffs are falling into place. The Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks were the latest NFL teams to secure a playoffs berth in Week 15. As we head into Week 16, here is a look at the playoffs picture, as it stands.

Seattle Seahawks scrape through to the playoffs

When the LA Rams headed to the AT&T Stadium on Sunday, few expected the Dallas Cowboys to emerge winners against a side with a winning record heading into the game. Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, however, played poured water over the Rams' hopes of making the NFL playoffs. As a result, the Seattle Seahawks secured their NFL Playoffs berth and sit at the top of NFC North, thanks to the 49ers loss against the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks currently own the tiebreaker against the Packers and the Week 17 game against the 49ers could very well settle the division.

Dallas Cowboys still in the race

As things stand, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFC East leaders, but only just. The Philadelphia Eagles have the same 7-7 record as the Cowboys. However, the Cowboys and the Eagles go head to head in Week 16. A win against the Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 4 seed for the Cowboys. A loss, however, will back the Cowboys into a corner. Jason Garrett's side will then need to win against the Washington Redskins and hope that the Giants stomp to victory over the Eagles in Week 17.

NFL Standings: AFC

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to secure the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs when they face off against the Cleveland Browns next week. The Patriots are unlikely to clinch the top seed considering that the Ravens own the tiebreaker against them, but the Patriots can still secure a first-round bye if they maintain their one-game lead over the Chiefs. As things stand, the Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. The Texans, Steelers and Bills round up the other NFL Playoffs berths, while the Titans remain in the mix, but only just.

NFL Standings: NFC

The Seattle Seahawks registered a thumping win over the Panthers to clinch an NFL Playoffs spot. For the time being, the Seahawks are the top seed in the NFC. The Packers were outscored in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears but held on to secure a playoffs spot in Week 15. A win against the Vikings or the Lions will secure the NFC North for the Packers. The Saints marched over the Colts with a dominating 34-7 win on Monday night and are currently third in a tiebreak with the Seahawks and Packers courtesy of their conference record.

The Cowboys, 49ers and Vikings wrap up the rest of the playoffs spots in the NFC after Week 15. The Eagles could secure the division if they register a win against the Cowboys in Week 16. However, they would still need the Cowboys to lose in Week 17 for the division title. The Rams still have an outside chance despite that resounding loss against the Cowboys. If the Rams were to win their last two games and the Vikings were to lose their last two games, the Rams could still make it through to the playoffs.