Lewis Hamilton Calls Laureus Award Shared With Messi A Huge Honour; Bats For Inclusivity

Lewis Hamilton stated that it was an incredible honour to be awarded the Laureus World Sportsman of Year. Hamilton also praised the association for all the work done and called for diversity in Formula One. Hamilton shared the award with Lionel Messi.

Sixth nomination for the six-time World Champion

Thank you @LaureusSport for this incredible award of World Sportsman of the Year. To think that my name is going to slot in alongside the legends, who have won this award before me, is really humbling. Thank you again 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XqYynmgQ2P — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 17, 2020

Hamilton was presented the award by iconic football coach Arsene Wenger at a glamorous ceremony in Berlin on Monday evening. The English driver said, "It is such an incredible honour to see all those sportspersons I have followed and I have been inspired by. To sit with all of y'all tonight, with so many great rising stars and legends. I have watched so many of you and I have been inspired by so many of you. I grew up in a sport that has really given my life meaning. I'm so, so grateful for what it has provided me. But I've actually grown up in a sport that has very little to no diversity. I think it's an issue that we're continually facing. It's all of our responsibility to use our platform for that, just that, really pushing for gender equality, gender inclusivity and really making sure that we're engaging and really trying to represent where the world is today."

He added, "It is a real honour to be up here with everyone and congratulations to all the nominees. I am looking forward to watching so many of you. Lastly, I just wanted to say a big thank you to Mercedes Benz who have always been such a huge supporter. They signed me when I was thirteen and I am so grateful to them for giving a young 13-year-old an opportunity to live his dreams."

With 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 World Championships and Ballon d'Ors between them, @LewisHamilton and Lionel Messi share the #Laureus20 World Sportsman of the Year award - a moment of sporting history!



Congratulations guys!#SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/7akYcykux2 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Hamilton has six world Championships to his name and is the defending World Champion. He has repeatedly campaigned for diversity and equality in the sport, after facing discrimination and hardships while trying to make the cut in the sport years ago.

