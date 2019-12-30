Marshawn Lynch Emulates Superman For 1st Touchdown Since 2015 In 49ers Vs Seahawks: WATCH

The picture of Marshawn Lynch jumping over the pile of San Francisco 49ers players in the fourth quarter was the one Seattle Seahawks fans must have been waiting for. Marshawn Lynch epitomised his nickname - "Beast Mode" - late in the 49ers vs Seahawks game. The result? A first touchdown since 2015 for the Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

49ers vs Seahawks: Wild game results in 49ers eking out a win

Any game featuring Marshawn Lynch is bound to be a wild one. The former Super Bowl champion did his best to pull the Seattle Seahawks through at the CenturyLink Field. However, as he learned on the night, no yard is guaranteed in the NFL, not even for Marshawn Lynch. With the Seattle Seahawks trailing by a huge margin of 13-0, Marshawn Lynch lined up behind Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Years ago, in Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks chose to pass the ball instead of handing it over to Marshawn Lynch. Then, Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted the play, which ultimately led to the Patriots clinching the championship. This time, however, the Seahawks chose not to repeat history. As soon as they handed the ball to Marshawn Lynch, the 49ers swarmed Lynch. The 49ers then ended up taking possession, thanks to rookie defensive end Nick Bosa.

The game ultimately ended in the 49ers' favour with a 26-21 scoreline. In the dying minutes of the game, Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister could have brought the Seahawks back into the game. However, 49ers' Dre Greenlaw made what could quite possibly be the tackle of the season to stifle the Seattle Seahawks' charge.

