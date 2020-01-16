Aaron Hernandez Net Worth, NFL Career With Patriots, Murder Scandal And Netflix Series

Aaron Hernandez, a late American NFL player was one of the most recognised faces in the sport when he played for the New England Patriots as a tight end from 2010-2012. However, his stellar NFL career came to an abrupt halt and was eclipsed after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a 27-year-old semi-pro footballer Odin Lloyd. Alex Hernandez was also charged with a double-murder in a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub but was found not guilty two years later.

How did Aaron Hernandez die?

Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence post the conviction and reportedly passed away after committing suicide in his prison cell. Since the incident, numerous conspiracy theories have swirled around the late athlete taking his own life and if he really did so. Read on to learn how much the former New England Patriots star was really worth at the time of his death.

Aaron Hernandez net worth

According to Net Worth Buzz and several other sources, Aaron Hernandez was almost out of money when he passed away at the young age of 27. He had a net worth of $50,000 only. NFL had been the main source of his income.

Aaron Hernandez career

Aaron Hernandez had an illustrious career with the New England Patriots where he became the 4th round 2010 NFL Draft pick by the New England Patriots (113th overall). He played with the team until 2012 before the murder charges got him waived from the Patriots in 2013. He had signed a 4-year deal worth $2.3 million with them in 2010 and a 7-year extension in 2012 which was estimated to be around $39.582 million. This was inclusive of a $12.5 million signing bonus.

Aaron Hernandez Netflix series - Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Ever since Aaron Hernandez's death in 2017, his story has been enough tantalising which only got more mysterious and multi-layered with time. The story of his downfall has also become a big business for the true-crime industrial complex which has also inspired a pair of three-part Netflix documentary. The documentary called Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez premiered on January 15, 2020 and aims to provide surprisingly intimate stories and insight into his relationship and other aspects of his life which may have been completely ignored in other accounts. Here's the official trailer that came out a week ago:

