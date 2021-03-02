JJ Watt Cardinals Contract: NFL Star Signs Mega $31 MILLION Deal; Details And Salary

Former Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has signed for the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The NFL star confirmed the news on social media, while several league insiders confirmed the details of the same. The 31-year-old had spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Texans before his switch to the Cardinals on Tuesday. Here are the JJ Watt Cardinals contract details.

Ex-Texans star JJ Watt signs with Cardinals, announces deal on Twitter

Three-time defensive player of the year JJ Watt has announced he is joining the Arizona Cardinals after leaving the Houston Texans in the summer. The 31-year-old was released last month on his own request after 10 years with the franchise as the Texans continue to be in turmoil after their debacle last season. Watt's release was seen as another sign of dysfunction by the franchise, which has in recent times alienated or traded away its best players. The 31-year-old's release in particular angered quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has indicated that he is willing to sit out the 2021 season rather than continue with the team.

As for the JJ Watt to Cardinals deal, the two parties agreed to a two-year, $31 million contract on Monday with the defensive end set to bag $23m guaranteed during his stay in Arizona. The former Texans star, along with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald, is the only three-time winner of the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt remains an effective player when on the pitch, although the 31-year-old has had his fair share of injury troubles in the recent past. The defensive end has missed 32 games over the past five seasons and set a full-season career-low with five sacks in 2020. Nonetheless, Watt's purchase is an astute deal by the Cardinals, and his quality is likely to aid the Arizona franchise who are looking to make a Super Bowl push.

Cardinals are giving J.J. Watt a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

JJ Watt net worth: JJ Watt salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, JJ Watt's net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $50 million. Much of the 31-year-old's net worth can be attributed to his career as an active NFL player, and his various endorsements. Spotrac reports that Watt earned in excess of $100 million during his decade long stay with the Houston Texans, with $15 million being his biggest paycheck to date. Watt was an immensely popular figure in Houston and raised more than $35m to help the city’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

(Image Courtesy: JJ Watt Twitter)