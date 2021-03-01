Tom Brady's Draft Scouting Report Fires Him Up Till Date Despite Record 7 Super Bowl Wins

NFL legend Tom Brady continues to be motivated by his draft scouting report despite an illustrious 21-year career in the league. Brady was drafted as the No.199 pick in the 2000 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. Perhaps none had envisioned that the quarterback would change the course of the game as he has done over the years. The 43-year-old has arguably established himself as the greatest player to have ever played in the league, winning seven Super Bowl titles, more than any other franchise in history.

When was Tom Brady drafted? Tom Brady draft year report stills fires up Bucs superstar

Tom Brady revealed that he still derives motivation from the assessment of his skills as he made the leap from Michigan to the NFL back in the day. In response to a video tweeted by Bleacher Report of the late Steve Sabol reviewing with Tom Brady his draft report, Brady retweeted the item with this message: “Still gets me fired up". In the video, Sabol mentioned that the report that the quarterback had a "poor build" was “skinny”, and lacked "great physical stature and strength” while “gets knocked down easily". Brady had then laughed off those suggestions saying that criticism gets him fired up.

Still gets me fired up... https://t.co/vjSuA7pxwh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 28, 2021

He said, "That kinda gets me fired up, ’cause I’m thinking, you know ‘What the hell do these people know?’ That sounds like Joe Montana right there. . . . When people tell you, ‘Hey, you can’t do this, you can’t do this,” and you keep overcoming that, you build this confidence and this belief in yourself that, even when nobody else believes in you, that I’m still gonna do it. Because I don’t give a shit what you say. I know what I can do, and I’ve done it". Brady says that the report still gets him 'fired up' and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers channelled it well as they lifted the Super Bowl title in the veteran quarterback's first season after moving to Florida.

As we enter #DraftSZN here is something to keep in mind. Here is Tom Brady's scouting report coming out of college. pic.twitter.com/V9obfJb4RC — 𝘑𝘖𝘕𝘋𝘌𝘙𝘚 🏳️‍⚧️⚧️ (@JondersFPT) January 25, 2018

The 43-year-old has won seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs, amongst a plethora of other awards and honours during his illustrious career so far. Brady stands tall as a giant in the NFL landscape, unlike his infamous, dorky picture from his draft year. A then-22-year-old Brady poses topless while wearing nothing but a pair of baby blue shorts, with his arms swaying by his sides and the cut of his bangs not being exactly flattering. The picture recently made headlines after Bucs' Super Bowl win, with nose tackle Vita Vea and eighth-year linebacker Kevin Minter sporting Tom Brady combine t-shirt during the celebrations.

(Image Courtesy: Tom Brady Twitter)