Drew Brees Creates Storm On Social Media After Intense Workout Video; NFL Fans React

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had knocked out New Orleans Saints in the NFL playoffs last season, many believed that it would be the final time we see Drew Brees on a football pitch. The 42-year-old spent some time with his family on the field before a brief moment with Tom Brady as he walked off the stadium. Brees' had hinted at retirement before the playoffs last season, but the Saints legend has fueled further speculation with a video that has taken social media by storm.

Drew Brees workout: NFL legend shocks fans with epic training video

Brees is staying fit pic.twitter.com/a90mPysazN — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 27, 2021

While Drew Brees retirement storylines have persisted ever since Saints' playoff last season, but the 42-year-old has categorically put those rumours to rest. In a recent workout video shared by Brees' trainer, Todd Durkin, the NFL certainly still looks like a man who is training to stay in peak condition and looks in no mood to hang his boots just yet. The Saints legend can be seen battling in a little friendly competition against Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel, with the both of them delivering intense sled pushes in a driveway. The video shows Brees getting carried away with his push, going all the way into traffic and back, setting what Durkin calls "a new record". Here's a how netizens reacted to the video:

Drew Brees is a warrior so him getting that work in don’t surprise me one bit. He’ll be doing this years after retirement, but he still better not be coming back man. https://t.co/niGIILT6dL — Antonio J. Bowman 🇵🇷 (@bowman810) February 27, 2021

Drew Brees is coming back.... and you don’t know how excited I am. — Brandon Tucker (@Tucker_Brandon) February 27, 2021

Drew Brees: exercises



The world: pic.twitter.com/nP7qN1Rhar — Black & Gold Review (@BnGreview) February 27, 2021

I’ve had enough with the teases.... can we please just get an answer so that I can stop stressing about it. https://t.co/qu0MLupnpI — Dirk (@DLieurance) February 27, 2021

Drew Brees signed a broadcasting contract with NBC in the spring of last year, and he is expected to transition into the role of an analyst or colour commentary in the near future. Reports suggest that the 41-year-old will be “groomed as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth". The 42-year-old won the Super Bowl in 2009 and is a lock for the Hall of Fame in the years to come as he holds the mark for most career passing yards and most career pass completions in NFL history. Brees and the Saints did reportedly agree to renegotiate his contract that will reduce his salary cap charge by nearly $24 million.

The Saints- Drew Brees contract conundrum

While Brees takes his time on retirement, the Saints can hold his salary cap charge to $12.225 million. According to Over The Cap, the Saints can split the dead money over two years as a post-June 1 retirement. If Brees decides to return for the 2021 season, the Saints will have to find a way to clear the projected $69 million over the salary cap before the new season. The 42-year-old was supposed to retire before the beginning of the 2020/21 season but returned to have won last shot at the Super Bowl title, which was ended by eventual champions Tamp Bay Buccaneers. And while the Saints legend also walked off the field and blew kisses to his family who was sitting in a suite atop the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Brady's triumph at 43 could serve as a motivating factor for Brees to make one last push.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)