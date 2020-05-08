John Fury Ready To Fight Mike Tyson, Says 'I Will Die In A Fight'

Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury recently called out world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson for a boxing match. The video shared on an Instagram page Manchester Fight Club was initially addressed to Mick Theo, however, John’s attention quickly turned to former undisputed heavyweight champion.

While addressing Theo, who is bodybuilder, John said, “Forget you, I’m looking at Mike Tyson”. He added, “Mike’s making a come back. I don't value my life at 50p but let me tell you something, Mike Tyson is worth doing charity with”. John also called Tyson a ‘proper king of a champion’ and said, “He is a proper man tried and tested, not some doorman who I used to practice on as a 14-year-old boy. If I didn't knock out four or five a night when I was 15, I was disappointed”.

Furthermore, John added, “I'll fight Mike Tyson, he's making a comeback. I know he mentions my boy's name every five minutes, but here I am, John Fury is hiding from no man, not even the king of the old men, Mike Tyson. I will fight Mike Tyson. I will not be denied, I will die in a fight”.

‘Trying to get in the ring’

Meanwhile, Tyson, recently announced that he is looking to get back into the ring. The 53-year-old said that he is looking to get involved in some four-round bouts. He also realised a video of himself working out and training and he still looks in pretty good shape.

In a recent interview, with an American rapper T.I, on Instagram live, Tyson announced, “I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring, I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.” Though Mike Tyson is yet to finalise his opponent for his comeback bout, the 53-year-old has confirmed that he is getting inside the boxing ring once again.

The 53-year-old also shared a video of himself training and shunned those who believed that he will not return again. Tyson shook netizens with surprise as he showcased his sparring skills in a short video clip. He seemingly possesses the same power as he spotted throwing deadly jabs and beautiful combinations over his training partner.

