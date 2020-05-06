After Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Hints At Boxing Comeback With Cryptic Instagram Post

While Mike Tyson’s surprise return to boxing has gripped the attention of the sports community, 57-year-old Evander Holyfield could be the next boxing icon to come out of retirement. Though there are no official reports regarding Evander Holyfield’s return to the boxing ring, ‘The Real Deal’ posted a cryptic photo on his official social media handle which his fans consider to be a statement regarding his comeback. Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield shared an intense rivalry in the past and if the former world champions decide to return, the boxing world could stand witness to two back-to-back blockbuster events.

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson Reveals Undergoing Stem Cell Research Therapy For Much-hyped Boxing Return

Will Evander Holyfield return to boxing after Mike Tyson boxing return?

Evander Holyfield recently took to his social media handles and posted the picture where he is spotted staring behind the word “comeback”. Mike Tyson’s return at the age of 53 has also made the boxing fans wonder about Evander Holyfield’s return at the age of 57, and with his latest social media, the speculation gained more momentum. Evander Holyfield captioned the post and wrote, “A setback only paves the way for a comeback”.

The timing of the post is even more tantalising since Mike Tyson only recently dropped the news of his return. Evander Holyfield is still regarded as one of Tyson’s greatest rivals, and in their two encounters in the past, Evander Holyfield notched victories on both occasions. While Evander Holyfield successfully defeated Mike Tyson in the original encounter, the rematch was called off after Mike Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear during their fight. However, the duo later went on to become good friends.

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson's Trainer Claims Former Champion Needs 6 Months Of Training To Fight Anyone

Mike Tyson Boxing return: A glimpse of his training

Also Read | Evander Holyfield age: Why Did Mike Tyson Bite Evander Holyfield? Tyson Speaks On 'bite Heard Around The World'

Also Read | Evander Holyfield age: Mike Tyson Opens Up On Serious Struggles Of Being A Heavyweight Boxer

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Twitter and Evander Holyfield Twitter