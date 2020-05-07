After Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Confirms He Is Coming Out Of Retirement

Four-time heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield recently confirmed his return to the boxing ring as he wants to compete again at the age of 57 in an exhibition fight for charity. A few days ago, Mike Tyson announced that he is making a surprise return to the boxing ring for a four-round exhibition fight. Evander Holyfield’s sudden comeback has sent waves of excitement in the combat sports community. Though Evander Holyfield has not confirmed he will go up against Mike Tyson on his return, there is speculation that ‘The Real Deal’ and Mike Tyson could lock horns in the near future.

Evander Holyfield boxing return confirmed days after Mike Tyson's return

Evander Holyfield took to Instagram and posted a video where he confirmed his comeback. The former heavyweight champion of the world captioned the post, “Are you ready? The moment you've all been waiting for. The Champ is back”. Evander Holyfield is coming out of retirement to promote a charity which he claims is very close to him. "Our #Unite4OurFight campaign aims to fill the void the pandemic has created on access to resources our youth needs for emotional development and education,” stated Evander Holyfield in the caption.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield faced each other twice in their prime and ‘The Real Deal’ has managed to emerge victorious on both occasions. The original fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield was a clear victory for Holyfield. However, the rematch is considered to be one of the most controversial fights in the history of heavyweight boxing as Mike Tyson was disqualified from the contest after chewing off a piece of Holyfield’s ear. While there are no official reports regarding the boxing veterans’ upcoming opponents, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield could potentially run it back to complete a trilogy tale.

Mike Tyson boxing return: A look at Mike Tyson training

Image courtesy: Evander Holyfield Instagram