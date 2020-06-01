Jon Jones Drops "Bones Out" Bombshell, Ask His Fans To Call Him "JJ" On The Streets

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has finally addressed his fans regarding the situation between him and UFC president Dana White and claimed that he is ready to relinquish his title. Jon Jones appeared to be unhappy while making the claim as he explained the situation to his fans on Twitter this week. According to Jon Jones, he is willing to take up a fight when UFC officials are ready to pay him the right amount of money. Jones left a heartfelt message for his fans and asked them to keep an eye out for him if they ever see the light heavyweight champion on the streets.

UFC: Jon Jones and Dana White feud takes a turn for the worse

Bones out, when you see me in the streets just call me JJ 🤙🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Jon Jones took to Twitter and posted a number of tweets where he explained his entire conversation with Dana White’s lawyer. However, the undisputed UFC champion did not fail to take note of his fans. Jon Jones hinted at his exit from the promotion and stated, “Bones Out”. Jon Jones asked his fans to call out to him whenever they see him on the streets.

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Jon Jones further revealed that he is willing to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the near future but only if UFC pays him accordingly. While Jon Jones was hinting at his heavyweight debut against Francis Ngannou a few weeks ago, it appears that the undefeated UFC champion has changed his mind, following a dispute with president Dana White. Looking at the current scenario, it appears unlikely that Jon Jones will step into the octagon anytime soon.

UFC: Dana White has his say on the Jon Jones situation

In the post-fight press conference of UFC Fight Night ‘Woodley vs Burns’, Dana White said that there’s no point in lying to the fans. Dana White acknowledged Jon Jones as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time but stated that it would be ridiculous to pay Jon Jones close to $30 million considering the current situation. According to Dana White, Jon Jones could have possibly been the LeBron James of UFC.

