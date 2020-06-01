Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Threatens To Quit UFC And Relinquish His Title

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently dropped a bomb on the UFC universe by claiming that he is planning to vacate his title and quit the promotion, following his recent feud with Dana White. The news came as a shock to the MMA community since Jon Jones has had been one of the most prominent stars on the UFC roster. However, after his recent verbal back-and-forth with Dana White, Jon Jones appears to be serious about quitting the promotion. The undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion recently took to Twitter and posted a number of messages where he disclosed his plans of leaving the UFC.

UFC: Jon Jones quits UFC? Jon Jones vacates title

To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Jon “Bones” Jones posted several tweets this past weekend and wrote, “Veni, vidi, vici” to his lightweight strap. Jon Jones also claimed that he is unhappy with the money he received throughout his years fighting in the UFC. While Dana White has stated in the past that Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters of all time in UFC history, White has also stated that Jon Jones is not going to get anything close to $30 million for his next fight.

I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and Not feel my pay is worth it anymore. https://t.co/X3BjGA9d02 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

In one of his tweets this past weekend, Jon Jones explained that he has been underpaid throughout his years in the UFC, and appears to be done with the promotion. While Jon Jones has been one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in UFC history, his recent altercation with Dana White after the failed fight against Francis Ngannou has seemingly given Jon Jones a reason to exit the promotion he has dominated for years. It appears that Jon Jones has made up his mind and is willing to act on his threat of leaving the UFC.

UFC: Jon Jones and Dana White feud

A couple of days ago, Jon Jones accused Dana White of lying to MMA fans about his offer regarding the heavyweight matchup opposite upcoming star Francis Ngannou. According to Jon Jones, he did not ask UFC officials to pay him as much as Deontay Wilder’s last fight purse. However, Jon Jones seemed unhappy about the price he was being offered for the blockbuster fight against Francis Ngannou and has seemingly made up his mind of vacating the light heavyweight title if things do not change in next couple of days.

