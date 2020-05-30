UFC Champion Jon Jones Threatens To Quit Promotion If Not Paid "right" By Dane White

UFC President Dana White and lightweight champion Jon Jones have seemingly ignited a feud between themselves after Jones’ recent accusations over Dana White of manipulating fans. The heavyweight fantasy fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, which could have possibly been one of the biggest fights of UFC history, has now turned into a hideous ‘beef’ between the UFC President and one of the most dominant superstars of the promotion after falling-off from fruition.

Jon Jones’ recent allegations have compelled Dana White to clarify himself and state that the light heavyweight champion demanded a similar amount to which boxing icon Deontay Wilder earned in his last fight and White did not want to settle it with. However, Jon Jones has fired back at the UFC President and has offered to quit the promotion if not paid “right”.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight Could Be Hosted In Australia Or China: Report

UFC: Jon Jones threatens to quit UFC if not paid right

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jon Jones newly posted a number of tweets and have once again fired at Dana White by calling him a “liar”. This time, Jon Jones took an even brutal dig and advised the UFC President to release their text messages to the public. According to the unbeaten light heavyweight champion, he did not demand the same amount as Deontay Wilder. Although Dana White said that Jon Jones charged something around $30 million for the heavyweight contest against Francis Ngannou, Jones totally disagreed with the statement.

And if I wanted to compare money to someone else, I would compare money to my brothers. I see firsthand the way the NFL treats their champion athletes, there’s a huge difference. I’ve kept my mouth shut my entire career. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Do I make 5+ per fight yes. Should I stick to that number for my super fights? No. If you don’t agree with me you just don’t know business. I certainly didn’t ask for 30, never even threw out a number. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jon Jones took to Twitter and revealed that he was ready to settle it down for even $15 million before threatening to quit the promotion. Jon Jones further wrote that there are several other MMA promotions in the world who would love to have him in their radar and expressed his interest in quitting UFC if not paid right. The undisputed light heavyweight champion has already received support from various MMA fighters including former UFC champion Cris Cyborg. The Brazilian came in support of Jon Jones and wrote, “Know Your Worth Champ!”

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Voices Solidarity With His Fans As World Battles Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC: Jon Jones next fight

Jon Jones is expected to defend his title against Jan Blachowicz next. However, the on-going tussle between him and UFC President Dana White might put a halt on his upcoming battle. Jon Jones has already offered to leave the promotion if he feels necessary.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Calls Anthony Joshua A 'cuddly Baby', Claims Deontay Wilder Is More Dangerous

Also Read | Mike Tyson Could Knock Deontay Wilder Out With Just 6 Weeks Of Training: Tyson's Ex-coach

Image courtesy: UFC