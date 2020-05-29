Jon Jones Accuses Dana White Of Lying To Fans After Shutting Down Jones Vs Ngannou Fight

After failing to materialise a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, UFC officials have been constantly bashed by "Bones" himself. Jon Jones claimed that UFC did “bad business” by not setting up one of the biggest fights in MMA history. However, UFC President Dana White justified his decision in an interview with ESPN and stated that Jon Jones demanded “an absurd amount of money" for the matchup; an amount UFC would find it impossible to pay, given the current circumstances. Later, Jon Jones took to Twitter and accused Dana White of lying to the fans.

UFC news: Jon Jones accuses Dana White of lying to the fans

It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer. https://t.co/YYx4FMHeIs — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jon Jones recently posted a number of tweets and claimed that UFC President Dana White is lying to the fans. According to Jon Jones, he did not discuss any increase in pay with the UFC officials and Dana White and continued by saying that he has already made enough money from his light heavyweight journey. Jon Jones wrote that he did not discuss an offer with UFC officials, before accusing Dana White of lying to the fans. The light-heavyweight champion has already garnered support from a number of MMA celebrities including former UFC champion and current Bellator champion Cris Cyborg.

If you’re not going to change my contract for the heavyweight move, at least have the decency to be honest with the fans. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

The 32-year-old did not stop there. Jon Jones further tweeted and said that even if UFC does not change his heavyweight contract, they should at least have the decency of being honest with the fans. However, neither Dana White nor any UFC offical has responded to Jon Jones’ accusations.

UFC news: Jon Jones next fight

Though Jon Jones has been dominating the light heavyweight division for years, it appears "Bones" is not looking to go out the division's exit door just yet. Since Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou is not happening, the UFC light heavyweight champion called out Jan Blachowicz to step up as his next opponent. While Dominick Reyes has also expressed his interest in facing Jon Jones once again, the undefeated American fighter decided to go ahead with Blachowicz as his upcoming rival. Meanwhile the ‘Jon Jones next fight’ has not been confirmed yet since Jan Blachowicz is yet to sign the papers for his upcoming title shot. However, looking it at the current scenario, there is a good chance that Jan Blachowicz vs Jon Jones is the only fight that UFC will schedule to quiet down "Bones" at this point.

