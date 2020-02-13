Jon Jones Brutally Blasts Dominick Reyes And Critics After Controversial UFC 247 Win

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones successfully retained his title by defeating Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC 247 on Sunday. However, the light heavyweight king was slammed by the majority of the MMA community for failing to dominate his opponent. In the initial two rounds, Jon Jones failed to create an impact and a lot of fans believe that Dominick Reyes should have walked off with the title. However, Jon Jones is confident about his victory as he went onto slam Dominick Reyes and all his critics after the recent victory at UFC 247.

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Feels Jon Jones Is Past His Prime Despite Record-setting Win At UFC 247

UFC 247: Jon Jones slams Dominick Reyes and all his critics

Don’t be mad at the judges, be mad at Dom’s conditioning guy. man started to give up when the water got deep and is now going around doing interviews talking about being robbed. When will these young boys start taking responsibility 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s what’s wrong with boys these days. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

At the end of the day, I got to be a part of another classic. I’m over here in ABQ smiling from ear to ear. Having fights like that tickles my pickle, it makes me feel so alive. Makes me feel like a man. Especially when you display having balls the way I did, nothing but a win — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Jon Jones took it all on Twitter and analysed the main event of UFC 247. According to Jones, it is the final rounds that determine the mindset of a fighter and Dominick Reyes failed to do so as the fight approached its end. Judge’s scorecard lined up the fight too closely but UFC veterans and fans billed the bout as an ‘unfair’ one.

Dominic out struck me by literally 12 shots. I scored the take downs, was the aggressor, control the octagon every round, had more significant strikes landed.. Dom completely stopped fighting in the championship rounds and has the audacity to be mad at the judges. 😩🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Also Read | UFC 247: Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Fight Attendance, Salaries And Incentive Payments

UFC 247: What’s next for Jon Jones?

After conquering the light heavyweight division, Jon Jones has set his eyes on the heavyweight unit. The undefeated American recently said that he is eyeing a heavyweight debut and he wants to face Stipe Miocic for the UFC gold. However, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been going crazy over a potential fight with Jon Jones. Despite Jones’s ignorance, Adesanya is eyeing the fight for the future and UFC President Dana White has also approved the bout.

Also Read | Daniel Ricciardo SNAPS At Jon Jones' Controversial UFC 247 Win Over Dominick Reyes

Also Read | UFC 247: Dana White Reveals Interesting Details On Scoring Main Jones Vs Reyes Event

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)