Jon Jones Brutally Blasts Dominick Reyes And Critics After Controversial UFC 247 Win

other sports

Jon Jones believes that he had earned his victory against Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC 247. He has slammed all the critics and Dominick Reyes too.

Jon Jones

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones successfully retained his title by defeating Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC 247 on Sunday. However, the light heavyweight king was slammed by the majority of the MMA community for failing to dominate his opponent. In the initial two rounds, Jon Jones failed to create an impact and a lot of fans believe that Dominick Reyes should have walked off with the title. However, Jon Jones is confident about his victory as he went onto slam Dominick Reyes and all his critics after the recent victory at UFC 247.

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Feels Jon Jones Is Past His Prime Despite Record-setting Win At UFC 247

UFC 247: Jon Jones slams Dominick Reyes and all his critics

Jon Jones took it all on Twitter and analysed the main event of UFC 247. According to Jones, it is the final rounds that determine the mindset of a fighter and Dominick Reyes failed to do so as the fight approached its end. Judge’s scorecard lined up the fight too closely but UFC veterans and fans billed the bout as an ‘unfair’ one.

Also Read | UFC 247: Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Fight Attendance, Salaries And Incentive Payments

UFC 247: What’s next for Jon Jones?

After conquering the light heavyweight division, Jon Jones has set his eyes on the heavyweight unit. The undefeated American recently said that he is eyeing a heavyweight debut and he wants to face Stipe Miocic for the UFC gold. However, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been going crazy over a potential fight with Jon Jones. Despite Jones’s ignorance, Adesanya is eyeing the fight for the future and UFC President Dana White has also approved the bout.

Also Read | Daniel Ricciardo SNAPS At Jon Jones' Controversial UFC 247 Win Over Dominick Reyes

Also Read | UFC 247: Dana White Reveals Interesting Details On Scoring Main Jones Vs Reyes Event

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)

