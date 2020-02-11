UFC 247: Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Fight Attendance, Salaries And Incentive Payments

Jon Jones successfully defended his light heavyweight strap against Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC 247 on Sunday. However, the light heavyweight champion got slammed by the majority of the MMA community for failing to dominate the fight, as he does usually. No wonder, many people considered Dominick Reyes to be the superior fighter but the judge’s scorecard awarded Jones the victory.

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko also defended her title successfully and none of the titleholders had to depart from their belts after the end of UFC 247. In the meantime, UFC fighters have earned a lot more than their belts and victories. MMA Manifesto recently revealed the earnings of fighters from UFC 247 and many fans of the sport are stunned.

However, none of the figures are official since the Texas State Athletic Commission doesn’t release a UFC fighter’s payment info. Take a look at the payment information of UFC 247 headlined by the Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes fight.

UFC 247: Fighters purse and more details (Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes)

Jon Jones (Light heavyweight champion) :- Total: $540,000 ($500,000 for appearance, $40,000 from fight week incentive payment)

Dominick Reyes :- Total: $380,000 ($350,000 for appearance, $30,000 from fight week incentive payment)

Valentina Shevchenko (women’s flyweight champion):- Total: $270,000 ($115,000 for appearance, $115,000 from win bonus, $15,000 from fight week incentive)

Katlyn Chookagian:- Total: $130,000 ($100,000 for appearance, $30,000 from fight week incentive payment)

Derrick Lewis :- Total: $305,000 ($145,000 for appearance, $145,000 from win bonus, $40,000 from fight week incentive payment)

Ilir Latifi :- Total: $100,000 ($90,000 for appearance, $10,000 for fight week incentive payment)

James Krause :- Total: $92,000 ($32,000 for appearance, $50,000 from Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 from fight week incentive payment)

Justin Tafa :- Total: $23,500 ($10,000 for appearance, $10,000 for win bonus, $3,500 from fight week incentive payment)

Total Attendance: 14,533

Gate: $3,549,418

