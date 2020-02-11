UFC 247: Dana White Reveals Interesting Details On Scoring Main Jones Vs Reyes Event

Questionable judging has always been a huge problem in MMA. Unfortunately, it is encountered far too often in the sport. The UFC 247 event that took place last Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston took the issue of bad judging to a whole new level with experts and fans claiming that the entire card was strewn with poor decisions.

However, the biggest upset for most fans and experts was the main event clash between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes. The two were involved in a super-close contest that ultimately earned Jones a unanimous decision victory. In a conversation with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter following the event, UFC President Dana White revealed that he had scored the fight 48-47 for the challenger Dominick Reyes. Here is what Dana White had to say:

Dana White had the fight 48-47 for Reyes, but acknowledged there were dissenting opinions throughout the promotion.



He said that former matchmaker Joe Silva scored it a draw. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 9, 2020

Right after the fight, there were many who claimed that the third round of the contest was a determining factor in the fight. The first two rounds of the fight went in the favour of Reyes while the last two rounds went to Jones. The third round was more like a swing round. According to Dana White, it was a round that was earned by the challenger Dominick Reyes. The judges, however, had a different view. Regardless, the fight was an extremely close one.

Jones vs Reyes: Will UFC fans see a rematch?

While Dana White has not confirmed if Dominick Reyes will get a rematch with Jon Jones, many believe that he deserves one after his phenomenal performance with the champion which went to five rounds.

Image credits: YouTube | UFC