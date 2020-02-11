Daniel Ricciardo SNAPS At Jon Jones' Controversial UFC 247 Win Over Dominick Reyes

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo is a huge UFC fan and last year expressed his fascination for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).On Sunday, Ricciardo clearly showed his displeasure with a tweet following Jon Jones' victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Jones beat Reyes 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 and handed Reyes the first loss of his career. Jon Jones has now improved his record to 15-0 in title fights. He also became the all-time leader in UFC title defences.

F1: Daniel Ricciardo tweet on UFC 247 fight

Jon Jones win over Dominick Reyes was met with a lot of loud boos from the crowd, as many felt the challenger had done enough to win the title. Judge Joe Solis scored the fight 49-46 in Jones’ favour, ignoring the initial onslaught brought on by Reyes. Like other fans, Daniel Ricciardo also seemed to be upset with the decision and he took to Twitter to talk more about it.

Whichever judge scored 49-46 should go take a cold shower. Then take a heel kick to the chin. https://t.co/KwbRT9nUBJ — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) February 9, 2020

Renault star Daniel Ricciardo on entering the UFC ring

In an interview, Daniel Ricciardo had said that Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) really fascinated him for the first time in 2011. He added that he loved listening to interviews, press conferences and podcasts every day. Speaking about entering the UFC ring, he had said that he would love to fight to feel that rush.

UFC 247 Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes highlights

Reyes came out on the attack in the first round and knocked down Jones to the ground with less than two minutes into the bout. But Jones bounced back in the second round to stay alive in the fight. In the third round, Reyes landed blows to Jones’ head finished that round strongly. In the final round, Jones went into attacking mode, but Reyes survived the onslaught to put the decision of the fight it in the judges’ hands.

