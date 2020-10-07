Jon Jones Claims Israel Adesanya "makes Africans Look Soft" In Brutal Twitter Tirade

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is pulling no punches in his war of words with current middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. The animosity between the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC quickly seems to be taking the shape of a personal feud, with Jones almost crossing the line with his jibes at Adesanya in recent weeks.

Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya Twitter feud

Jon Jones may have been racially motivated with his recent Twitter post where he blasted Adesanya, accusing him of making "African men look soft." To make his point, Jones used the example of former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor, who Jones claimed makes "Ireland look like royalty."

While Jones has been taking shots at Israel Adesanya's African heritage, the middleweight champion has, so far, made crude references to Jones' criminal past, sharing pictures of his drug and DUI arrests. Adesanya has also brought up Jon Jones' deceased mother in the heated Twitter feud.

Also Read | Justin Gaethje Wants To Make Khabib Quit: 'I Want Him To Know I’m The Superior Athlete'

Adesanya responded to Jones' "soft African" shot by sharing a GIF of him knocking out Paulo Costa. The Nigerian extended his professional MMA record to 20-0 after his Round 2 TKO win over Costa at UFC 253.

Israel Adesanya further blasted Jones for publicly calling heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou a Nigerian, even though he is from Cameroon. Jones deleted his tweet immediately after the blunder, something which Adesanya used to his advantage to slam the two-time light heavyweight champion.

Yummy.

Lol he called Francis a Nigerian man

jonathan you uncultured unseasoned swine of a man.

The fact that he deletes tweets all the time says enough. He’s gotta look perfect. Own your mistakes.

Apologize then learn. pic.twitter.com/tfOH2WemIv — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 6, 2020

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Asks Jon Jones To “shut The F Up” After Bones Calls Him A “straight B**”

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya are bound to face each other inside the octagon at some point in the future. During a recent interview, UFC president Dana White confirmed a super fight between two of the hottest fighters in MMA would be massive. While it would be difficult to book a fight between the two, White remains confident something can be worked out in the future.

Considering their current exploits, it could prove extremely difficult to get them fighting in the same weight class. Adesanya would need to move up to 205 pounds to face Jones in the light heavyweight division. Jones himself has moved up to heavyweight as Stipe Miocic's heavyweight title in his sights. Earlier this year, Jones relinquished his light heavyweight title after three successful defences.

Israel Adesanya is likely to face the winner of the bout between Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier next. The two are set to face each other in the co-main event of UFC 254 on October 24 with Adesanya expected to be in the arena. UFC 254 will be headlined by the highly anticipated bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje for the lightweight championship.

Also Read | Dana White Believes Jon Jones Vs Israel Adesanya Is “the Fight To Make” After Twitter Feud

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Says He Would "100 Per Cent" Fight Jon Jones At Heavyweight In Future

(Image Credits: UFC Website)