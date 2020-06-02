Jon Jones Confronts Vandals, Takes Away Their Spray Cans During Riots In Albuquerque

UFC sensation Jon Jones feels that it is no longer about George Floyd, as he mentioned it in the caption of his recent Instagram post. Jon Jones was spotted confronting vandals at the streets of the New Mexico and the light heavyweight veteran believes that vandalising the streets are horrific, even though if you are voicing your protest in support of George Floyd. The unfortunate incident of ‘George Floyd death’ has already wreaked havoc over the United States with numerous protests going around this week. However, Jon Jones believes that vandalising public property is absolutely wrong and has already begun to contribute to setting up the damaged properties of New Mexico.

George Floyd death: Jon Jones confronts vandal

Jon Jones took to Instagram and posted a video where he is seen walking on the streets of New Mexico. However, as soon as Jon Jones noticed some vandals with spray cans in their hand, the UFC veteran rushed towards them and snatched away the cans. Although the altercation between Jon Jones and the vandals did not go to a physical level, the former UFC light heavyweight champion seemed vexed about the entire incident.

Jon Jones posted the video on his official social media handle along with a long caption where he went on to state, “Is this s*** even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the f*** are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s***. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

George Floyd death: Jon Jones vows to restructure the shops and streets

Jon Jones reportedly brought a crew along with him and he is personally allocating himself in setting up the affected areas of Albuquerque in New Mexico. According to Jon Jones, harming public property is never the right solution and the UFC veteran appears to believe that the riots need to be voiced in a proper path. Jon Jones and his team have already begun their task of reconstructing the damaged areas and have received widespread support from all over the world.

Image courtesy: Jon Jones Instagram