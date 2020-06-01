Indian Fitness Icon Sahil Khan Pays Tribute To UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

India’s fitness icon Sahil Khan went on to acknowledge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after the MMA celebrity said the ‘signature’ words which Sahil Khan uses to brand himself. Although Khabib Nurmagomedov did not promote Sahil Khan in the video, neither did he mention anything about the fitness icon, Sahil Khan took to Instagram and paid respect towards the undefeated UFC champion. Indian fitness fans and UFC fans have been buzzing with excitement since Sahil Khan posted the clip on social media, but the UFC lightweight champion is yet to respond on Sahil Khan’s noble gesture towards him.

UFC news: Indian fitness icon Sahil Khan heaps praises over UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sahil Khan recently took to Instagram and posted a video of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the video, Khabib Nurmagomedov is spotted alongside his teammates. However, the most interesting part of the clip appeared to be Khabib Nurmagomedov spitting the exact words of Sahil Khan and his business ventures. “If you don’t know, now you know,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Apparently the quote may sound plain and simple, but Indian fitness icon Sahil Khan uses the same words to promote his brand and he seemed more than thrilled to hear it from Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although ‘The Eagle’ did not take names or promote any of Sahil Khan’s brands, the former Bollywood actor still posted the clip from his official Instagram handle. While it’s still not clear whether Khabib Nurmagomedov had said the words for Sahil Khan or not, fitness fans have already started to shower their love on social media.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion will be defending the title against Interim champion Justin Gaethje on his return to action. However, the exact date of Khabib’s revival in UFC is yet to be determined. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and father’s critical health complications, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been forced to postpone his comeback. However, the lightweight champion has claimed in the past that he is looking forward to returning to action by the end of July.

Image courtesy: Instagram of Sahil Khan and Khabib Nurmagomedov