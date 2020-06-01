Jon Jones Says 'blood Choke' Used On George Floyd Was Worse Than Torture

The George Floyd death has seen protests erupt in nearly every corner of the United States. While protests in the US are steadily rising every day, prominent athletes have also voiced their outrage regarding the George Floyd death in Minneapolis last week. Athletes from WWE, NBA, UFC, football, and almost every major sports league have criticised the police officials who have since been charged in the George Floyd death. UFC superstar Jon Jones was also one of the athletes who stood up in protest and claimed that the choke that was applied on George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin, was "worse than torture". Being an MMA veteran, Jon Jones analysed the move and explained how George Floyd was "tortured to death".

Also Read | Dana White Claims Jon Jones Could Have Been The LeBron James Of UFC

George Floyd death: UFC star Jon Jones on George Floyd's brutal killing

While interacting with TMZ Sports, Jon Jones claimed that the George Floyd death was even worse since the police officials applied the blood choke on Floyd before he lost his life. According to the UFC veteran, anyone who has a basic understanding of jiu-jitsu would be able to notice the blood choke. Jon Jones has been associated with the sport of MMA for years but revealed that he has never faced the same level of torture inside the octagon that George Floyd experienced. “Bones” further added that he would not wish that kind of torture on his worst enemy.

“That officer applied just enough pressure to keep him alive for almost six minutes in that chokehold. There needs to be a nationwide policy change. When a man is in handcuffs and is screaming that he cannot breathe. Get the f**k off his chest and/or neck. If you can't hold a man who is in handcuffs down by his feet you’re a p***y and probably shouldn’t be wearing that badge," Jon Jones said to TMZ

Also Read | Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Threatens To Quit UFC And Relinquish His Title

George Floyd death: What led to the George Floyd death?

The George Floyd death occurred on May 25 after four police officers resounded to a “forgery in progress” in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Floyd was taken into police custody after the incident. While being taken into custody, a police officer named Derek Chauvin restrained George Floyd by putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for close to eight minutes. In a video of the incident, Floyd can be heard pleading and telling the officer that he couldn't breathe, but the police officer paid little attention to his cries. After inflicting the "blood choke" on George Floyd, he lost his life. The four police officers involved in the incident have been sacked from their jobs with Derek Chauvin being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Also Read | UFC Champion Jon Jones Threatens To Quit Promotion If Not Paid "right" By Dana White

Also Read | Antonina Shevchenko Displays Her Horrific Injury Following Recent Loss At UFC Las Vegas

Image courtesy: UFC and Instagram of AP