Jon Jones Continues Verbal Assault On UFC Hierarchy Over Pay Issues

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones once again lashed out at the promotion and continuing the feud regarding his ‘payday’ with some lethal tweets. Last week, Jon Jones claimed that he asked for a raise in his payment to step up against Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight contest, which UFC officials flat out declined. Jon Jones took to social media to vent his frustration at UFC administrators and Dana White. The Twitter rant took a serious turn when Jon Jones threatened to relinquish his title and quit the promotion if they refuse to pay him the appropriate amount. It appears Jon Jones is still unhappy with UFC as he took a dig at Dana White and UFC officials once again this week.

UFC news: Jon Jones slams UFC officials and Dana White once again

When I was in my prime, the Ufc‘s way of not paying me was telling me I wasn’t a star. Had me grateful for a new car meanwhile making tens of millions without my knowing. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Impressed a young kid with a Bentley to fight Lyoto Machida while they collected millions — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

I’m not even asking for backpay for ripping me off throughout my entire 20s. Just wanted to be treated fair moving forward — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Jon Jones took to Twitter once and slammed UFC officials in the same tone he used last week. However, this week, Jon Jones shed light on his negotiations with UFC. The UFC veteran said that when he was in his prime, UFC did not pay him the amount he deserved even though he was a star. Jones further accused UFC of making millions from his fight against Lyoto Machida and revealed that he earned a meagre amount from the event.

I fought mega fight after mega fight throughout my early 20s for under 2million a fight. Who knows what I’m actually owed, makes me feel like a fool even thinking about it — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Jon Jones earlier stated that he wanted to face Francis Ngannou by stepping in the UFC heavyweight division. He then demanded a reported amount of $30 million for the fight. While UFC President Dana White agreed to set up the fight, he baulked at the amount Jones was demanding. Dana White publicly stated that Jon Jones asked for an “absurd amount" which UFC cannot afford to offer, given the current situation. Jones' frustrations ultimately boiled over when the took to Twitter to declare that he was quitting the promotion and vacating his title.

Apart from Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal has also accused Dana White of “lying” to the fans. The BMF titleholder was also one of the UFC stars who threatened to quit the promotion, in what has been a difficult week for UFC President Dana White. White was dealt another blow when Conor McGregor suddenly announced his retirement when UFC officials were basking in the success of UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

