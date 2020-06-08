Jorge Masvidal Opens Up About Reason Behind Considering To Quit UFC

The turn of the decade was being seen as a massive year for UFC with BMF Jorge Masvidal fresh off back-to-back sensational performances. The year 2020 was being heralded as Masvidal's year after he shot to fame and took his place among the A-listed brawlers on the UFC roster. However, as has been the case with several athletes, the coronavirus pandemic tore up Masvidal's plans of making it big in 2020. While UFC is back in action, having held four live events in succession, the promotion may have to part ways with Jorge Masvidal following his feud with Dana White. The American Top Team fighter has already threatened to quit the promotion, and in a recent interaction with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal justified his decision about wanting to quit UFC.

UFC: Jorge Masvidal quits UFC, justifies his decision

I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

Last week, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and sent out a couple of messages where he stated that UFC is not willing to pay him the “right amount” of money; the same accusation voiced by Jon Jones last week. Jorge Masvidal said he was willing to leave the promotion if not paid right. However, in his latest interview with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal explained why he is prioritising money over his UFC career.

“I don’t agree with these numbers, so let’s do something about it.”@GamebredFighter told @Kenny_Mayne he respects Dana White as a businessman, but has to "look out for the future of [his] family." (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/pmwEBG6HJY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

While speaking on ESPN, Jorge Masvidal claimed that he does not believe the numbers which UFC is offering him for his next fight. According to the BMF titleholder, he deserves a bigger payday and is not ready to fight for half the amount which he made from his last fight. Jorge Masvidal further said that he has to look out for the future of his family, for which he needs the right amount of money.

The “Jorge Masvidal quits UFC” report has already made waves in the combat sports community. While UFC is yet to release Masvidal officially, there is speculation regarding the advent of Jorge Masvidal in the Bellator MMA. Although nothing has been finalised, a number of MMA veterans and fans believe that Jorge Masvidal will receive "the right amount" if he ties up with Scott Coker and Bellator MMA.

UFC: Jorge Masvidal quits UFC, Dana White’s reaction

UFC President Dana White stated that Jorge Masvidal is free to leave the promotion if he has made his final decision already. Dana White has also mentioned that the welterweight division of UFC us willing to move on from Jorge Masvidal. According to White’s statement, Gilbert Burns could possibly get the next title shot against Kamaru Usman after Jorge Masvidal’s failed title fight talks.

Image courtesy: UFC