UFC 251 Set To Be Hosted At 'Fight Island' As Dana White Looks To Schedule 3 Title Fights

After a week filled with turmoil and clashes with some of his A-listed superstars, UFC President Dana White appears to have steadied his ship with his next PPV event - UFC 251. ESPN's Ariel Helwani recently broke the news that UFC is targeting three title fights for UFC 251 and the event is set to be scheduled for July 11. According to reports, UFC 251 is also going to be the inauguration of the much-anticipated “Fight Island”, leaving MMA fans buzzing with excitement.

Also Read | Conor McGregor’s Intriguing Potential Superfight At UFC Fight Island Revealed

UFC 251: Three title fights set to be hosted on Fight Island

ESPN's Ariel Helwani recently claimed that UFC is targeting a rematch between Max Holloway and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for UFC 251. The duo faced each other in December of 2019 and Alexander Volkanovski ended Max Holloway’s 14-fight win streak at 145 lbs to become the undisputed featherweight champion. However, instead of demanding an instant rematch, The Hawaiian waited for more than six months as they are finally expected to lock horns for the second time.

There is also speculation that Peter Yan and Jose Aldo will go up against each other for the vacated bantamweight title. Henry Cejudo’s sudden retirement at UFC 249 has already posed a lot of questions for the bantamweight division. Meanwhile, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has already made a move towards the 135 lbs unit and is expected to get a title shot soon at UFC 251.

For the welterweight strap, Kamaru Usman was initially expected to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. However, Jorge Masvidal and UFC officials are currently going through a rough patch of sorts and the matchup not expected to go through. To replace Masvidal, UFC is planning on setting up Gilbert Burns against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 251.

Also Read | Dana White Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Justin Gaethje Could Go Down At UFC Fight Island

UFC 251 Fight Island

As per reports, UFC 251 is expected to be hosted at the Fight Island on July 11. Although Dana White is yet to declare it officially from his side, there is heavy speculation that the event will be hosted in Abu Dhabi. The idea of the 'Fight Island' was teased months ago when UFC and Dana White were struggling to settle on a venue for UFC 249 with the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world. Back then, Conor McGregor was also reported to have been in the mix to feature at Fight Island. 'The Notorious', however, announced his retirement soon after UFC 250 this past weekend.

Also Read | Conor McGregor retirement: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager ABUSES Conor McGregor After Retirement Claim

Also Read | Conor McGregor retirement: UFC President Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor's Retirement Announcement

Image courtesy: UFC