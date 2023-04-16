Jon Jones Hints At UFC Retirement After Yet-to-be Scheduled Fight Against Stipe Miocic

With Dana White sharing his plans to materialize the Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic Fight soon, the former has reacted to this development. Jones has hinted that the event could be his retirement fight. The Jones and Miocic fight is in talks to headline a PPV event at Madison Square Garden.

In the post-UFC Kansas presser, Dana White addressed the burning query regarding the potential Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight. The UFC ruler stated that he hopes the fight will take place soon and confirmed that it is worth headlining the eminent Madison Square Garden event. Following White's comments, Jon Jones went to Twitter to give his take on the yet-to-be-scheduled fight.

Dana White's Comments on Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic Fight

“As far as I know everything is good and hopefully we have a fight with him and Stipe very soon”. White told the MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC on ESPN 44 post-fight news conference. “That’s where we’d like to do it," he added.

Jon Jones' immediate reaction

Jon Jones, who recently made his UFC comeback after a long layoff of more than 3 years, defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He is now expected to turn around quickly to defend his title. Stipe Miocic, with his decorated credentials, would be contending for the title that he held twice in his illustrious UFC career.

Following Dana White's confirmation that the fight is on its way to get a date, the UFC Heavyweight Champion has come forth with a reaction. Jones took to Twitter to state the likelihood of the event being his last fight and has gone "what if" on dominating his retirement fight against the greatest heavyweight champion. Here's what Jones tweeted:

How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden? — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 16, 2023

While he has referred to it as a potential retirement fight, nothing concrete can be stated as Jones has just made his return. However, as for now the Jones vs Miocic fight seems a certainty. Let's see when it takes place.

