UFC: Israel Adesanya left Alex Pereira's son distraught after vicious KO and taunt- WATCH

With a vicious knockout at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya not only got his revenge over Alex Pereira but also in the process got back at the former UFC Middleweight champion's son. Immediately after securing victory, Adesanya pointed at the son of Pereira and showcased the same celebratory act that the former performed way back when the result was the opposite in the kickboxing arena. A video of Pereira jr's reaction after his dad lost in the Octagon has surfaced on the internet and is making rounds.

In the post-match presser of UFC 287, Israel Adesanya while brandishing his reclaimed title addressed the questions of the media. One of the reporters asked the Last Stylebender about what was the falling celebration about. Adesanya replied and revealed that it was subjected to Alex Pereira's son. The 33-year-old told the reporters that back when Alex Pereira defeated him in the kickboxing ring, his son appeared post-match and did that kind of celebration in front of him. Thus, when he knocked Pereira out cold on Sunday, he got the opportunity to settle the score with his son too.

"I'm petty bro. I remember the first time (Pereira) knocked me out in Brazil, and his son came into the ring and then started to lie dead next to me, and I'm like 'you f****** little a******. I'll whoop your a** if your dad don't do it for you.'

Alex Peireira son learn a valuable lesson tonight #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/KDgLLUwszq — Razor (@BlacklistRazor1) April 9, 2023

Watch Alex Pereira's son's reaction after Adesanya pulled off knockout victory at UFC 287

Alex Pereira's son bursts into tears after his KO loss pic.twitter.com/jPHkMXNXOF — XcellentMMA (@XcellentMMA) April 9, 2023

With the win, Adesanya has redeemed himself in the Middleweight division. Upon being asked whether he will face Alex Pereira again, Adesanya denied the likelihood of the fight taking place immediately and called for Pereira to rise through the ranks once again. Adesanya now wants a new challenge, however, did not mention any name. Adesanya is now 24-2 in MMA.

Israel Adesanya knockout video

Here's the video that sent all the MMA fans into a frenzy. Israel Adesanya against all odds defeated seemingly his biggest arch-rival in the most brutal fashion that is known in the fight world. Watch the video.

The final 49 seconds of the Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira fight was like watching something out of a movie..



Where does this rank as far as top KO’S go?#UFC287 pic.twitter.com/8el5i2zmaO — Ty Ross (@TylerDurheim22) April 9, 2023

