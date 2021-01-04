Jon Jones Slams 'hater' Daniel Cormier While Celebrating 6th Anniversary Of UFC 182

On January 3, six years ago, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones met Daniel Cormier for the first time at the main event of UFC 182, which sparked one of the biggest rivalries in combat sports history. 'Bones' won the bout via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 49–46) and has now taken to Twitter to remind his enemy of his dominance. In a pair of later-deleted tweets, Jones took a shot at DC, even calling himself as his “superior”.

Daniel Cormier considers his trilogy with current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as one of the greatest in the sport. However, he also admits that the pair of fights he had with Jones elevated him and their rivalry. The build-up to UFC 182 was very contentious as Jones and Cormier fought in the lobby of the MGM Grand during a press conference. Not just that, Jones was also caught giving death threats to DC on live television.

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier: One of the greatest rivalries?

A rematch two years later at UFC 214 was no less fierce as UFC increased their security just to keep the two fighters and their camps separate leading to the bout. Jon Jones won both of his fights against Cormier, winning the first via unanimous decision and the second via KO in the third round. Both the fights were also filled with post-fight drug positives.

Jon Jones tested positive for cocaine after UFC 182, while traces of oral turinabol were found in his body after UFC 214. The latter came after Jones had tested positive for drugs, which led to the cancellation of Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 3, which was set to take place at UFC 200. Because of that, Jon Jones was suspended for a year, while Daniel Cormier went on to have a trilogy with Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier retired from the sport in August 2020 after failing to win back the heavyweight title from Miocic and losing the trilogy. Cormier won the first bout, but Miocic won the next two. While DC has hung up his gloves, Jones has decided to open a new chapter of his career. Bones recently vacated his light heavyweight title and joined the heavyweight division, aiming to become the 265lb king.

