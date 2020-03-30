Jon Jones Says He Got "stir-crazy And Needed To Drive" In Latest Body Cam Footage; Watch

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones sparked major controversy in the MMA community after being arrested on Thursday morning in New Mexico. According to reports, Jon Jones was taken into custody by the Albuquerque Police after he was found drunk twice above the legal limit. He was then charged with a DWI (Drinking While Intoxicated).

Police officials further discovered a black handgun beneath the driver’s seat of Jon Jones’ car and a half-consumed bottle of liquor. It was also reported that Jon Jones was not carrying the insurance papers of his car. Amidst all the drama over the last couple of days, Jon Jones has finally opened up on his arrest and highlighted some important things.

The Jon Jones bodycam footage has been making the rounds on social media since his arrest and people are eager to know what Jon Jones has to say about all these happenings. As per reports from TMZ Sports, the UFC light heavyweight champion spoke to the police officers and said, “I literally just got stir-crazy, I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in 2 weeks. And, I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

Jon Jones further clarified that he consumed vodka before getting into the vehicle. According to Jones, he got “stir-crazy” in his house and wanted to go out for a drive. However, he remained silent about the gunshots that were fired at the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue at 1:00 AM (local time).

The Jon Jones arrest video showcases the entire incident taking place in the early hours of Thursday morning in New Mexico. The Jon Jones arrest video has stunned UFC fighter since the incident.

