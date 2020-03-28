Jon Jones Arrested: Body Cam Footage Of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion's Arrest Released

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is once again in hot water after being arrested on Thursday morning in New Mexico by the Albuquerque Police under the charges of aggravated DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container (alcohol). The 32-year-old UFC champion was inside a vehicle with its engine on when police officers came and confronted him.

According to reports, Jon Jones did not have the insurance of his vehicle and Albuquerque Police also discovered a black handgun beneath the driver’s seat. The bodycam footage of Jon Jones being arrested in New Mexico has now been released and it has been making rounds on the internet for a while now.

The YouTube channel of The Mac Life along with several other channels released the body cam video footage in which the entire incident of the latest mark in the Jon Jones arrest record can be seen. The 32-year-old UFC champion was inside a black car when the police came in and pulled him out of the car. Jon Jones was highly intoxicated at that moment and he tested twice above the legal limit. The Albuquerque Police even asked Jones to walk straight but the UFC champion failed to do so. After discovering a half-consumed bottle of liquor and a handgun, the policy took Jon Jones intot their custody, leaving another mark on the Jon Jones arrest record.

Come on Jon, you have to find more clever way to hide from me than a jail ;). — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) March 26, 2020

Jon Jones’ team is yet to respond to the current scenario as they are still trying to get Jones out of the situation. In the meantime, UFC has said that they are still trying to get in touch with Jon Jones in order to get some additional information. However, the "Jon Jones arrested in New Mexico" incident is expected to cause a lot of problems for the UFC light heavyweight champion

