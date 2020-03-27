Jon Jones Arrested For Illegal Use Of Firearm And And Alcohol Consumption: Report

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been arrested in New Mexico for alleged aggravated DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) and negligent usage of a firearm, early Thursday morning. According to reports, the 32-year-old UFC fighter was under the influence of alcohol while driving and he was also charged with possession of an open container of alcohol with no proof of insurance of his vehicle. Jon Jones’ team has denied commenting on the situation at the moment as they are trying to get him out of trouble, but UFC officials have revealed that they are trying to get in touch with Jon Jones to gain additional information on the issue.

Also Read | UFC news: Mike Tyson And Jon Jones Spotted In A Street Sparring Session; Watch

UFC news: Jon Jones arrested due to aggregated DWI and usage of a firearm

(Jon Jones arrested)

As per a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Police responded to the area of 3rd street and Central Avenue at 1:00 am after being notified about gunshots by the local residents. When the police personnel reached the venue, they found Jon Jones inside a vehicle with the engine on. The UFC champion claimed of knowing nothing about the gunshots, but police officers located a black handgun under the driver’s seat and noticed that Jon Jones was highly intoxicated.

According to the official report, Jon Jones performed extremely poor in the sobriety test as he was intoxicated twice above the legal limit. The police officers further revealed that Jon Jones was carrying a half-empty bottle of alcohol which is believed to have been consumed by him. Police personnel are currently investigating whether the black handgun has been used in any crime.

(Jon Jones arrested)

Also Read | Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Was Eerily Similar To Jones Vs Gustaffson For This Reason

Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones arrested for liquor consumption and alleged gunshots

Gilbert Gallegos, the Albuquerque PD Director of Communications said, “As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casting to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes. Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority”. 'Jon Jones arrested' has currently been the new hot-topic in all of the combat sports universe. The 'Jon Jones arrest record' has now managed to catch everyone's attention.

Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones arrest record

(Jon Jones arrested)

This is not the first time UFC superstar Jon Jones has been arrested for illegal activities. The light heavyweight champion has been arrested multiple times in the past for brawling inside a pub, alleged sexual assault and drugs consumption. Multiple UFC fighters believe that Jon Jones has destroyed his own legacy as they went on to slam Jones on social media.

Also Read | Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones Brutally Blasts Dominick Reyes And Critics After Controversial UFC 247 Win- Jon Jones arrest record

Also Read | Jon Jones arrest record: Jon Jones Roasts Israel Adesanya’s Performance Against Yoel Romero At UFC 248

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)