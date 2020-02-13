Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Was Eerily Similar To Jones Vs Gustaffson For This Reason

Jon Jones arguably faced the hardest battle of his MMA career against Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC 247 on February 9. Despite retaining his light heavyweight title, Jon Jones was slammed for failing to dominate the fight. A major portion of the MMA community believed that Dominick Reyes should have walked off with the belt on Sunday.

The controversy took such a big shape that UFC actually disclosed the judge’s scorecard for the UFC 247 main event. Co-incidentally, it is absolutely identical with the scorecard maintained for the main event of UFC 165 headlined by Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustaffson.

UFC: ‘Jones vs Reyes’ and ‘Jones vs Gustaffson’ had a similar scorecard

Before Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, Alexander ‘The Mauler’ Gustaffson was considered to be the biggest test of Jon Jones’s career. The Swedish went on to battle all five rounds with the light heavyweight champion. Gustaffson also saw a similar fate after judges awarded the victory to Jon Jones.

However, what struck the UFC fan base was the similarity between the judge’s scorecard for UFC 247 and UFC 165 main events. Among all the five judges, Chris Lee was the only one to stay relevant in both the fights. But that did not bring a change in the numbers.

UFC: Will Jon Jones face Dominick Reyes again?

A rematch between Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones is being demanded by UFC fans. However, Jon Jones is eyeing a move towards the heavyweight division and he wants to face Stipe Miocic for the UFC gold. In the meantime, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is also hunting for Jon Jones and we might see them face each other in the near future.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)