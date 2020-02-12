UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn Faces Horrific Car Accident In His Hometown

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn met with an unfortunate accident in his hometown of Hilo, Hawaii last weekend. After a brief police investigation, it is reported that BJ Penn violated DUI rules which led to the horrific accident. Big Island Now was the first to report the news and UFC fans have been worrying about the Hall of Famer since then.

UFC: BJ Penn meets with a brutal car accident in Hawaii

As per reports of Big Island Now, the car accident took place at around 7 pm on Friday, February 7. Ken Quiocho, the captain of Hawaii Police Department, informed Big Island Now that BJ Penn lost his control while driving a black pickup truck and flipped the vehicle in front of a shopping mall. The UFC Hall of Famer was all alone in his car when the accident happened. He was immediately transported to Hilo Medical Centre.

The Hawaii Police Department believes that alcohol was definitely a factor in the horrific car crash. BJ Penn’s blood sample was tested for it. However, the police department did not disclose the level of alcohol found in BJ Penn’s blood since the investigation is still under process.

BJ Penn’s last UFC fight

The Hall of Famer fought his last bout in UFC against Clay Guida at UFC 237. After a long battle, BJ Penn lost the fight via unanimous decision. He was slated to face Nik Lentz but UFC decided to release him after an infamous street fight video surfaced online. In the video, BJ Penn got dropped after getting punched by a man.

