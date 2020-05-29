Mike Tyson Issues Stern Warning To Chris Jericho After Surprise Brawl On AEW Dynamite

With Mike Tyson training extensively to return to the boxing ring, it appears 'Iron Mike' will first test his combat prowess in AEW. Mike Tyson stunned pro wrestling fans when he not only appeared at AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view but also interfered to confront WWE Hall of Famer, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, during the title match between Cody and Lance Archer. Tyson once again surprised fans when he made a shock appearance at AEW Dynamite to get into a brawl with Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho, a former WWE superstar, has a history with Mike Tyson as the latter turned on him in 2010 during a match on WWE RAW. Jericho and Tyson began the match as teammates against Triple H and Shawn Michaels. However, midway through the match, Mike Tyson turned on Jericho, only to reveal he had worn a DX shirt underneath throughout the match. Chris Jericho ended up being knocked out by a vicious punch for Iron Mike.

Mike Tyson AEW Dynamite appearance

Mike Tyson teases a feud with Chris Jericho

Fast-forward to 2020, Mike Tyson once again appears to be getting in a feud with Chris Jericho as he interrupted Jericho's segment with the Inner Circle during the closing stages of AEW Dynamite. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' made his way with a bunch of his mates that also included Vitor Belfort and UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo. While Chris Jericho was hoping for an apology for the 2010 incident, Tyson rather chose to instigate a brawl between both parties.

It appears highly likely that Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho will be facing each other inside the squared circle. Maybe, fans would get a glimpse of Tyson's wrestling skills before he makes his much-anticipated return to boxing.

The boxing legend himself hinted at a potential feud between him and Jericho after he sent a stern message to Jericho and The Inner Circle during a backstage interview. "Hey, I’m telling you this is not over. I’m coming back, and Jericho is going to get his a** kicked,” Mike Tyson said following their brawl.

Iron @MikeTyson keeps his message to @IAmJericho straight forward & to the point.



WATCH the full Jericho & Tyson altercation here: https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG pic.twitter.com/2JAPfbBiLS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

Mike Tyson boxing return

Earlier this month, Mike Tyson confirmed that he is planning a boxing return at the age of 53 to raise money for charity. Former UFC stars like Ken Shamrock, Tito Ortiz, Andre Arlovski are all touted as potential opponents. As of now, Tyson's former foe Evander Holyfield appears to be the favourite to face him inside the boxing ring.

