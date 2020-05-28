Mike Tyson And Henry Cejudo Appear In AEW And Spark A Brawl With Chris Jericho

While most of the combat sports community was expecting to see Mike Tyson in the boxing ring, the 53-year stunned his fans by making AEW his first stop. Mike Tyson appeared in the recent segment of AEW alongside a number of MMA greats including the likes of Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort to brawl with Chris Jericho. While Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho were separated as soon as they got into a physical altercation, AEW fan enjoyed the segment as they got to witness a massive crossover between MMA superstars and sports entertainment celebrities.

Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo appear on AEW to brawl with Chris Jericho

Since Mike Tyson has already begun training for his return, the boxing great surprised his fans with a cameo on AEW and flaunted his shredded heavyweight physique. Mike Tyson’s body transformation has also grabbed attention since the past few weeks, and the AEW Universe got to witness a glimpse of Tyson getting down to business. While few expected ‘Iron Mike’ to appear in the latest AEW segment, the 53-year-came along and brought a bunch of his teammates from the gym including Vitor Belfort and UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

Mike Tyson made his way into the ring while Chris Jericho was already present and went on to start a feud. Mike Tyson took off his shirt and went straight towards Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho repeatedly asked Mike Tyson to apologise before getting into a physical altercation. However, the duo was separated instantly before a full-blown brawl broke out.

Mike Tyson boxing return update

Earlier this month, Mike Tyson confirmed that he is planning an in-ring return at the age of 53 to raise money for charity. Tyson was reportedly offered a lucrative deal worth $20 million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship as news of his return generated considerable buzz. Mike Tyson has also been linked with numerous matchups against Shannon Briggs, Evander Holyfield, and former UFC heavyweight champion Andre Arlovski. However, Mike Tyson boxing return is yet to finalise the opponent and venue on paper.

Image courtesy: AEW